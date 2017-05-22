All-Time ODI XI: The men who matter

The inaugural ODI took place when Australia played host to England at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on 5th January 1971. Interestingly, the format used for that particular game was 40 eight-ball overs per side. Since then, the game has witnessed numerous changes ranging from fielding restrictions to floodlights, and 50 over cricket has become the norm.

Till date, as many as 26 teams have contributed to a combined total of more than 3500 ODIs. Picking an all-time ODI XI from countless names is an arduous but rewarding task. Here are a few factors which have been taken into account while selecting the players.

– Only cricketers with at least 150 ODI caps are considered.

– The qualifying criterion for specialist batsmen is 5000 runs at an average of 40 or above.

– The cut-off point for specialist bowlers is 250 wickets at an economy rate of less than five runs per over.

– For all-rounders, the qualifying criterion stands at 2500 runs at an average of 30 or above and 125 wickets at an economy-rate of less than five runs per over.

– Aside from taking at least 200 catches and carrying out a minimum of 25 stumpings, a wicket-keeper should have also scored 2500 runs at an average of 30 or above.

– Performances in World Cups, Champions Trophies and other multi-team tournaments are given greater importance.

– Not relying on numbers alone, significant emphasis has been placed on the given player’s ability to change the game under any circumstance.

Versatility is often attributed as the hallmark of excellence in any field. Sachin Tendulkar’s achievements in cricket certainly reflect his innate ability to suit his style of batting to the needs of the prevailing era. If he pulverised bowling attacks during the 90s, the stalwart added the weapon of stealth as the millennium wore on. During the final phase of his career, he revisited the splendour of youth and batted with unrestrained panache.

The dominant centuries against Australia in the 1998 Coco-Cola Cup at Sharjah stand as the twin towers of his ODI legacy. No batsman has scored more career runs or amassed as many as centuries as the ‘Little Master’. Tendulkar’s insatiable appetite for run-making has earned him a resplendent place in the annals of greatness.

Statistics: 18426 runs from 463 matches at an average of 44.83 and strike-rate of 86.23 with 49 centuries and 96 fifties

If New Zealand redefined the role of the modern-day opener with Mark Greatbatch, Sanath Jayasuriya perfected the character with his uninhibited explosiveness. A batsman whose true worth cannot be encompassed by sheer numbers, the Sri Lankan maestro whiplashed bowling attacks across the globe by leaving no margin for error. Apart from his belligerent batting, he could also double-up as a reliable spinner in the middle overs.

At his pomp, he held the record for the fastest century as well as the quickest half-century in ODIs. Both knocks came in the 1996 Singer Cup against a strong Pakistani side. More often than not, those sturdy forearms of his left bowlers in a perpetual state of helplessness.

Statistics: 13430 runs from 445 matches at an average of 32.36 and strike-rate of 91.20; 323 wickets at an average of 36.75 and economy-rate of 4.78 with 4 five-wicket hauls

#3 Virat Kohli (India)

Armed with the killer instinct that very few batsmen have had in the game’s history, Virat Kohli has already etched a distinctive spot for himself in ODI cricket. If the pressure of a run chase presents the most debilitating challenge, he is akin to a resourceful hunter ruthlessly pursuing his target.

Only two of his 17 centuries while batting second have ended in defeats. The vicious 86-ball 133, which helped India chase down 321 in 36.4 overs against Sri Lanka in Hobart, perches on top of an enviable collection.

Having taken up the mantle of captaincy in the 50-over format too, Kohli will be looking to further his phenomenal rise as a dependable batsman. All of 28, the world is already at his feet. If he maintains his form and fitness, the future promises to be as fulfilling.

Statistics: 7755 runs from 179 matches at an average of 53.11 and strike-rate of 90.76 with 27 centuries and 39 fifties

#4 Sir Viv Richards (West Indies)

Before the majestic stroke-play saw fielders scurrying for cover, there was the imperious walk which would leave the arena entrenched with fervent anticipation. The sight of a gum-chewing Vivian Richards striding on to the field was enough for bowlers to feel weak in the knees. For those who dared beyond, the consequence was emphatic and brutal. Far ahead of his time, he touched heights (as evidenced by 935 rating points) of which no peer, as well as successor, knew of.

The burial of the old colonial masters at Old Trafford is still revered as the pinnacle of ODI batting. Even as wickets fell at the other end, Richards hammered 189 out of a team total of 272 of which 106 was added in the company of the number eleven. It simply does not get any better than that.

Statistics: 6721 runs from 187 matches at an average of 47.00 and strike-rate of 90.20 with 11 centuries and 45 fifties

#5 AB de Villiers (South Africa)

One of the most intricate aspects of ODI captaincy stems from the precise placement of fielders while trying to negate the strengths of the batsman on strike. In such regard, AB de Villiers stands out like a beacon. With an extensive amount of shots in his armoury and an in-built GPS tracker in his head, the dynamic right-hander reads the situation like a hawk and pounces on his prey from unexpected positions.

From pace-friendly pitches to sluggish surfaces, the South African batsman’s profound judgement and impeccable awareness have propelled him towards inconceivable feats. The splendid 115 off 102 balls on a dicey Sharjah track reiterated his propensity to reign unimpeded irrespective of the conditions on offer. Notably, all of his ODI centuries have come at a strike-rate of more than 100.

Statistics: 9175 runs from 216 matches at an average of 54.28 and strike-rate of 100.16 with 24 centuries and 52 fifties

#6 MS Dhoni (Wicket-keeper & Captain) (India)

Among the most scrutinised cricketers of the modern era, MS Dhoni‘s journey has been quite an eventful one. Absorbing both crests and troughs with equal tranquillity, the wicket-keeper batsman has overseen numerous successful run-chases by remaining nerveless till the very end. Even amidst uncertainty, his sangfroid nature enables him to get on top of the situation and render opponents helpless.

Dhoni’s incredibly high threshold for pressure came to the fore in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium. A natural leader of men, his aptness in procuring the best out of his teammates adds to his aura. He is one of only three players to obtain more than 100 ODI victories as a captain.

Statistics: 9275 runs from 286 matches at an average of 50.96 and strike-rate of 88.98 with 10 centuries and 61 fifties; 256 catches and 38 stumpings

#7 Lance Klusener (South Africa)

With his lusty blows during the final phase of the innings and penetrative spells at critical moments in the game, Lance Klusener was the quintessential ODI cricketer. The unruffled demeanour became his alluring charm while the increasingly rare characteristic of standing tall in the face of adversity imparted substantial firmness to the South African team of the late 90s and early 2000s.

The abiding memory will be his exploits in the 1999 World Cup in England & Wales. In nine matches, he smashed 281 runs at an astounding average of 140.50 and also picked up 17 wickets to put in a memorable all-round performance. He looked set to guide the Proteas into the final until fate decided to intervene.

Statistics: 3576 runs from 171 matches at an average of 41.10 and strike-rate of 89.91 with 2 centuries and 19 fifties; 192 wickets at an average of 29.95 and economy-rate of 4.70 with 6 five-wicket hauls

#8 Wasim Akram (Vice-Captain) (Pakistan)

Unarguably, Wasim Akram was the most complete bowler to grace the 50-over format. When he was in his prime, it appeared as if the ‘Sultan of Swing’ could make the new-ball recite poetry. If the ball threatened to lose its shape during the latter stages, he utilised reverse-swing to wreak havoc on unsuspecting batsmen. The left-armer’s languid run-up and elegant action took spectators on a wondrous ride.

Akram became the first bowler to achieve two ODI hat-tricks when he dismantled the lower orders of West Indies and Australia in Sharjah during the 1989/90 season. Ranging from WACA‘s belter to the dusty subcontinental pitches, the Pakistani pacer created an indelible impact wherever he went.

Statistics: 502 wickets from 356 matches at an average of 23.52 and economy-rate of 3.89 with 6 five-wicket hauls

#9 Brett Lee (Australia)

Capable of generating scorching pace, Brett Lee often engulfed opposition teams in uninhibited fear and consequently left a trail of destruction in his wake. Being a genuine strike bowler, the Australian tore through batting lineups once he got into the groove.

Although his extra pace could result in runs during certain occasions, he had the ability to dismiss well-set batsmen as well as separate seemingly immovable partnerships.

Lee’s dexterity was on display during the 2006 VB series on home soil. In the 4th match against South Africa at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne, he single-handedly helped his country defend a below-par total by producing figures of 5/22. Such virtuoso spells came from the right-armer on a regular basis.

Statistics: 380 wickets from 221 matches at an average of 23.36 and economy-rate of 4.76 with 9 five-wicket hauls

#10 Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka)

Perhaps no cricketer has polarised standpoint to a greater extent than Muttiah Muralitharan. Even as naysayers, as well as detractors, continued to question the veracity of his bowling action, the Sri Lankan wizard surmounted turmoil with his gentle smile to end up as the leading wicket-taker in the history of international cricket. With the ability to generate substantial turn on even unresponsive surfaces, he entrapped his foes.

Muralitharan’s skills to bamboozle opposition batsmen were evident when he ran rings around a hesitant England lineup at the de facto home of cricket in the 1998 Emirates Triangular Tournament. Despite battling suspicion right throughout his career, the off-spinner did not allow self-doubt to creep into his game and managed to emerge unscathed.

Statistics: 534 wickets from 350 matches at an average of 23.08 and economy-rate of 3.93 with 10 five-wicket hauls

#11 Glenn McGrath (Australia)

Metronomic and relentless, Glenn McGrath suffocated plenty of batting lineups in his extremely productive career. A triple World Cup winner, he was named the player of the 2007 edition for his remarkable consistency throughout the tournament. Although he could crank his pace up to considerable levels if the mood took him, the Aussie icon never wavered from his impeccable line and length.

Not a lot would know of his arduous story which in many ways shaped his journey to the top. His unique training methods were attuned to the surrounding circumstances. The 5/14 that sent West Indies collapsing to 110 during a group clash in the 1999 World Cup was a perfect demonstration of McGrath’s inimitable mastery.

Statistics: 381 wickets from 250 matches at an average of 22.02 and economy-rate of 3.88 with 7 five-wicket hauls

12th Man – Michael Bevan (Australia)

Before Dhoni barnstormed the vagaries of the death overs, Michael Bevan unveiled the manual on batting in the business stages of the innings and consequently carved a niche for himself in the 50-over format. The ‘Original Finisher’ consistently controlled Australia’s fortunes in countless run-chases. Possessing the rare ability to manoeuvre the field, he routinely kept opposition skippers on their toes by splitting gaps with consummate ease.

Among the shining examples of his penchant for holding fort till the very end are the adroit century against New Zealand at MCG in the 2002 VB series and the rearguard knock of 74 against familiar foes England at the biggest stage of them all in 2003.

Statistics: 6912 runs from 232 matches at an average of 53.58 and strike-rate of 74.16 with 6 centuries and 46 fifties

Full Team: Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya, Virat Kohli, Sir Viv Richards, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (c)(wk), Lance Klusener, Wasim Akram, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Glenn McGrath; 12th man – Michael Bevan