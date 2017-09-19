This time for Africa! North-West University, South Africa, emerge as Red Bull Campus Cricket 2017 champions

​

Red Bull Campus Cricket 2017 World Champions

Sri Lanka played host to the next generation of top cricket talent from September 10-16 when the world’s finest college cricketers competed at the 2017 Red Bull Campus Cricket World Finals. North-West University, South Africa emerged as the winners of the World Championship of College Cricket. MMCC Pune, Red Bull Campus Cricket, 2017 India Champions, represented India at the World Finals and will return with tons of experience.

The two unbeaten teams from the group stage, Sri Lanka and South Africa, won all three matches quite comprehensively to become the first two semifinalists.

These two teams, after beating Zimbabwe and Pakistan in their last group matches, finished as leaders of group B and A respectively, as the rest of the competitors failed to stop their forward march.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh and Australia claimed the other two spots of the semifinal lineup. Though Australia clinched a semifinal spot after finishing second in Group A, they had to wait till the very end of their final match against India to finalise their position.

If India, who gave a thunderous fight to Australia in the final match before succumbing to a defeat, had beaten the Aussies, all three teams would have finished with equal points following which net-run-rate would have decided their fates.

South Africa, the two-time champions and one of the two teams which finished the league stages unbeaten, booked a place in the finals of RBCC World Finals when they comprehensively beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the first semifinal played at Galle International Stadium on Friday.

Red Bull Campus Cricket 2017 World Champions, South Africa, celebrate their win

Australia failed after a tremendous fight back in the 2nd semifinal of RBCC World Finals. It was a very exciting see-sawing battle, with both teams fighting back at different stages of their respective innings. Both teams played superbly, but defending champions Sri Lanka won the second semifinal, beating Australia by 3 runs in the end, to secure their place in the finals of this world tournament.

Semi Final 1 – 15th September:

Bangladesh: 121/7 in 20 overs (Avishek Mitra 27, Nahidul Islam 19, Arifur Rahman 17, Jovuan van Wyngaardt 2/23)

South Africa: 127/3 in 14.4 overs (Janneman Malan 69*, Wihan Lubbe 32, Arifur Rahman 1/15)

Semi Final 2 – 15th September:

Sri Lanka: 163/6 in 20 overs (Supeshala Jayathilake 50, Thilaksha Sumanasiri 40*, Chamika Karunarathne 33, Hayden Kerr 2/19, Joseph Kershaw 2/22, and Kieran Elley 2/29)

