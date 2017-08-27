Ticket rates for India-Australia ODI at Chepauk finalised

​

What's the story?

The ticket prices for the upcoming ODI between India and Australia at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, popularly known as the Chepauk, was finalised at the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) executive committee meeting on Friday.

As was reported earlier, fans would have to shell out a lot more than they did during the previous ODI at Chepauk, when India played South Africa nearly two years ago, 53% to be precise, as the TNCA has decided to impose GST (Goods and Services Tax) (28%) and Municipality and Entertainment Tax (25%).

Accordingly, a ticket for the lower tier, which cost Rs 750 previously, will now cost Rs 1200 while a Rs 5000 ticket (upper tier) will now cost Rs 8000. The most expensive seats in the house will be priced at Rs 16000 (terrace and box) instead of the earlier Rs 10000 ticket.

“The ticket prices are different for different stands.But these are the basic ticket prices. We had a lot of discussion on how we can reduce the burden on the spectators. And this is the best solution we could arrive at.

"Our hands are tied as we are forced to impose the entertainment tax under the new regulations. However, this is the gross amount and TNCA will only get the money without the taxes,“ a senior TNCA official told TOI.

In case you didn't know...

It has also been confirmed that the three locked out stands -- I, J and K -- will continue to remain unfilled thus denying nearly 12000 spectators the cut of the action.

The spacing between the above-mentioned stands and the MCC (Madras Cricket Club) gymnasium is only 5.4m, thus violating the rules which state that there should be a minimum distance of 8m between the stands and any adjoining building.

The heart of the matter

The implementation of the GST throughout India has affected the cost of a number of commodities and Cricket have also felt the heat.

Sourav Ganguly, the former Indian skipper and current president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), had also confirmed that the Eden Gardens ODI between Indian and Australia, set to be played on September 21, will also bear the brunt of the GST with a 28% increase in ticket prices.

For the Chennai ODI though, the spectators will have to shell out another 25% over and above the GST as Municipality & Entertainment Tax. TNCA officials, however, claim that they are helpless in this regard as it has to enforced as per guidelines.

What's next?

Chennai will be hosting the first ODI in the five-match series between India and Australia and will be played on September 17.

Steven Smith's side, who are currently taking on Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, is expected to arrive in the South Indian city on September 8, and will also play a warm-up fixture ahead of the first ODI.

Author's take

The rise in prices is something the general public has little control on but there is no doubt that the steep rise in price for the Chennai ODI will burn a big hole in the pockets of the cricket loving fans.

It will also force quite a few to abstain from heading to the stadium and catch the action from the comfort of their home on the television sets.

Still, it would be a big shocker if the tickets are not sold out in a city which absolutely loves the sport.

​