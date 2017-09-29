Three months on from Lord's, where are India Women?

​

India Women would play their first international fixture in over seven months when they take the field against South Africa on February 5 next year More

As the incredulous tete-a-tete between the BCCI and CSA reached a consensus, even as India almost succeeded in ruining South Africa's boxing-day party and the hosts barely managed to save that from happening, it is now clear that India would play three Tests, six ODIs, and three T20Is on their tour to the rainbow nation from December 2017 to February 2018.

What is also clear is the itinerary for the limited-overs women's series between India Women and South Africa Women starting February 5, which comprises of three ODIs and five T20Is. Seven of these eight international games would coincide with the men's fixtures, in a bid to popularize the women's game and give it a sliced limelight, if I dare say, borrowed from the men's internationals.

As far as India Women are concerned, it would be the first time they'd take the field since that final at Lord's; a final that had changed, or perhaps bordered on changing, the landscape of women's cricket in India. Two months have, however, not changed or don't seem to have changed how the BCCI looks at the state of the women's game in the country.

When CoA member Diana Edulji says that the BCCI is a 'male chauvinist' organization two months after the women's team's successful run in the 2017 World Cup, it is supposed to turn heads and make people gasp. The terminology, as well as the intent with which it was used, were directed at the board's negligence at putting pen to paper to bring more women on the field even as the ones who set the trend and sent the country into a frenzy occupied front pages of magazines and prime-time slots on television.

"BCCI is a very male chauvinist organization. They never wanted women to dictate terms or get into this thing. I was very vocal right from my playing days, from when I started. Even now, I would still say that it is not yet well accepted within BCCI that women's cricket is doing well. It is very difficult for them (some BCCI members) to accept the fact that this team has done very well," Edulji had said on August 24.

If viewed objectively, Edulji's blunt albeit honest statement has some merit to it. In the time between June 23 (the day of the final) and September 27, when the itinerary of the South Africa tour was announced, only one competitive cricket match certified by any of the state cricket associations in India was played by the members of the team that played the world cup final. It was an exhibition T20 game, played between the KSCA President's XI and Secretary's XI on September 23, as a prelude to the KPL 2017 final.

Veda Krishnamurthy and Rajeshwari Gayekwad -- from the world cup squad -- played that game, while Vanitha VR and Karuna Jain were the other India internationals to feature. The ICC's calendar on its website displays no schedule for India Women until the end of the year and nor does the BCCI portal.

One could have expected that to change, but for a layman, India Women are now a thing of the past. They are like the crackers he buys for Diwali, with a short life-span, no guarantee of entertainment value and a method of momentary joy. Perhaps the board is the best reader of the shelf-life of this internet generation's memories.

Harmanpreet Kaur was conferred the Arjuna Award by President Ram Nath Kovind More

Read More