Thanks to my wife for believing in me, says Shakib al Hasan after historic Test win

Shakib celebrates a wicket during the Test More

What's the story?

It has been the week of upsets as Windies cricket and Bangladesh recorded impressive victories against England and Australia respectively.

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan who was quite confident ahead of the first Test against the Kangaroos was one of the architect's of his side's victory as he picked up his second ten wicket haul of his career.

Speaking to the media after the match, Shakib revealed how his wife's advice helped him.

"It feels great to contribute for the team. I thank the crowd for coming in and supporting us. Don’t know if people believed in us today or not, but during the drinks break, I told the rest of the team that ‘whoever has come to the ground today believes that we will win, so we can’t let these guys down,” he said.

"Last night, I did not believe that we can win. I really did not. But my wife told me that 'Shakib, you will make Bangladesh win tomorrow (Wednesday).' So, thanks to my wife for believing in me," he added.

In case you didn't know...

Bangladesh recorded their first ever Test win against the Kangaroos as they won an extremely close fought encounter by 20 runs on the fourth day.

On a pitch which began to turn from Day 1, Bangladesh ended up scoring 260 in the first innings. Their bowlers responded extremely well and restricted Australia to 217 thus gaining a 43 run lead in the process.

After dismissing Bangladesh for 221 in the second innings, Australia, who were chasing 265 for victory looked well on course after David Warner's ton. However, they crumbled towards the end of the innings and were bowled out 20 runs short of the target.

The details:

Shakib's performance was lauded by captain Mushfiqur Rahim as well. Speaking at the post match presentation, Rahim was extremely pleased with all his spinners' performances.

He also went on to say that the partnership between Tamim Iqbal and Shakib in the first innings of the match swayed the momentum in their favour which helped them achieve the first innings lead in the end.

What's next?

Bangladesh will look to achieve a historic whitewash when they take on the Kangaroos in the second Test on September 4.

Author's take:

It was indeed a historic day for The Tigers achieving their first ever Test win against the mighty Australians. However, they must keep their feet on the ground and not let the victory get to their head.

It will be extremely interesting to see how Steve Smith's side responds in the second Test as they look to get something out of their visit to the sub-continent.

