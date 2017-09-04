Tennis: Querrey tramples over Zverev to reach quarter-finals

Tennis - US Open - New York, U.S. - September 3, 2017 - Sam Querrey of the United States reacts as he defeats Mischa Zverev of Germany during their fourth round match. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

By Steve Keating

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sam Querrey, the last American man standing at the U.S. Open, would not be knocked off his feet as he strolled into the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows with a 6-2 6-2 6-1 demolition of Germany's Mischa Zverev on Sunday.

What looked an intriguing matchup of styles between the big-hitting American and Zverev, a left-handed serve-volleyer, was rendered a one-sided show for a delighted capacity crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Querrey, looking to followup his semi-final run at Wimbledon with an even better effort at Flushing Meadows, needed just 77 minutes to dismiss the German to become the first American to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals since Andy Roddick in 2011.

It was a ruthless performance by Querrey as he bombarded Zverev with 18 aces and avenged the German's victory over top seeded American John Isner in the third round.

"I really could not have done anything much better out there, I was kind of in the zone. It's my first time playing out here at night and I wanted to make the most of it," said Querrey.

"I came out of the chute hot and once I broke early I felt I was off to the races and I felt comfortable three minutes into the match and I think that was the key."

Querrey stormed out of the gate breaking his 30-year-old opponent at the first opportunity and again to clinch the opening set in a lightning quick 24 minutes.

After tearing through the second set, Querrey charged to 5-0 in the third as Zverev, who opened the tournament with two five-set matches, appeared completely out of gas.

Next up for Querrey will be South Africa's Kevin Anderson who was a 6-4 6-3 6-7 (4) 6-4 winner over Italian Paolo Lorenzi.

"He's got a big game, he's got a big serve, he goes for the big shots," said Querrey. "It just gets tougher the further you go and that is going to be my toughest one yet.

"Anything from here is a bonus, I'm just going out and going to play the best I can."

(Editing by Ian Ransom)