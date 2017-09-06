Andy Murray likely to miss rest of season with hip injury

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 12, 2017 Great Britain’s Andy Murray during a press conference after losing his quarter final match against Sam Querrey of the U.S. REUTERS/Joe Toth/Pool

(Reuters) - Britain's world number two Andy Murray will "most likely" miss the rest of the season due to a hip injury that kept him out of the U.S. Open, he announced on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old has had a disappointing season, winning only one title and losing his place at the top of the world rankings, after sustaining the injury during a five-set semi-final loss to Stan Wawrinka at the French Open in June.

Murray struggled through the grasscourt season, exiting the Aegon Championships in the first round and failing to successfully defend his Wimbledon title, losing to American Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals.

"...I won't be able to compete in (next month's) events in Beijing and Shanghai, and most likely, the final two events (of)the season in Vienna and Paris due to my hip injury which has been bothering me the last few months," he wrote on Facebook.

"Having consulted with a number of leading hip specialists over the last week, along with my own team, we have decided that this is the best decision for my long-term future."

Murray, Serbian Novak Djokovic and Swiss Stan Wawrinka, who were the top three ranked men's players until May, last played at Wimbledon in July. The trio are all out for the rest of the season with long-term injuries.

Djokovic (elbow), Wawrinka (knee) and Japan's Kei Nishikori (wrist) last month announced their absence for the rest of the season, while Murray withdrew from the U.S. Open shortly after the main draw was announced.

The Scot said he would begin his 2018 season in Brisbane in preparation for the Australian Open and would feature later this year in Glasgow against Roger Federer for a charity event.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)