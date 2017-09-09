Tennis: Madison Keys v Sloane Stephens - player profiles

Sep 7, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Madison Keys of the United States serves to CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States on day eleven of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A look at the form and records of American Madison Keys and compatriot Sloane Stephens ahead of Saturday's U.S. Open final (prefix number denotes seeding):

15-Madison Keys

Keys, armed with one of the most powerful forehands on the tour, dropped just three games to knock out compatriot CoCo Vandeweghe in the semi-finals.

The 22-year-old, who missed the first two months of the season with a wrist injury, has peaked at the right time after lifting the title in Stanford last month.

Sloane Stephens

Stephens, who is returning from a long-term foot injury, has continued her remarkable revival at the U.S. Open after reaching the semi-finals in Toronto and Cincinnati last month.

The 24-year-old produced a stellar performance to knock out two-time champion Venus Williams to reach her maiden grand slam final.

(Writing by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)