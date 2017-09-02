Tennis: Karolina Pliskova vs Zhang Shuai - player profiles

Aug 31, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic celebrates after match point against Nicole Gibbs of the United States on day four of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A look at the form and records of Czech Karolina Pliskova and China's Zhang Shuai ahead of their third round encounter at the U.S. Open on Saturday.

1-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

The world number one is yet to win a grand slam and her best performance on a grand stage this year has been a semi-final appearance at French Open.

Pliskova, who finished runner-up last year, remains confident she can go one better this fortnight having claimed three titles on tour this season.

She arrived New York with some positive results on the hard court warm-up events, including a impressive run to the semi-finals in Cincinnati.

27-Zhang Shuai (China)

The 28-year-old Chinese will start the third round clash as an underdog, having lost all her previous four matches against Pliskova.

Zhang has reached the third round for the second consecutive year at the U.S. Open but has a hard task of progressing into the second week at the expense of big-serving top seed Pliskova.

