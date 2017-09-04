Tennis: Five things to watch out for on Day 8 of the U.S. Open

By Rory Carroll

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Here are five things to watch for on day eight of the U.S. Open on Monday. * Labor Day Monday will mark the first Military AppreciationDay at Flushing Meadows, including discounted tickets for themilitary and appearances by high-ranking officers. * Unseeded American Jennifer Brady will face the toughesttest of her unexpected run when she kicks off the day againsttop-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova in the fourth round. * Also in the last 16, world number one Rafael Nadal facesUkrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov, who attracted the attention ofthe Tennis Integrity Unit when he lost a match to a lower rankedopponent last month amid strange betting patterns. * Third seed Roger Federer continues his bid for a 20thgrand slam title when the Swiss takes on German 33rd seedPhilipp Kohlschreiber in the fourth round. * It could be another late night for American Madison Keysin the evening's final match on Arthur Ashe Stadium againstUkrainian Elina Svitolina. Her third round match ended at 1:46a.m. local time, just shy of the record of 2:26 a.m.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; editing by Ken Ferris)