Tennis: Five things to watch out for on Day 3 of the U.S. Open

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Five things to watch out for on day three of the U.S. Open on Wednesday. * After rain led to the cancellation of all matches outsideof the roof-covered Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday, thetournament looks to make up for lost time with a busy schedulefeaturing 87 matches * Fans, players and organisers will keep a close eye on theforecast with wet weather potentially returning on Sunday andagain during the second week of the tournament, which wraps upon Sept. 10 * It will be Canada Day at the U.S. Open on Arthur AsheStadium with Montreal-born Eugenie Bouchard opening the actionand 18-year-old Denis Shapovalov set to headline in the evening * All eyes will again be on 2006 U.S. Open champion MariaSharapova following her defeat of world number two Simona Halepas she takes on Hungarian Timea Babos in second-round action * Tennis Hall of Famer Billie Jean King will join USTAPresident Katrina Adams and "Good Morning America" co-anchorRobin Roberts at the sixth annual Sports Diversity and InclusionSymposium, where the panel will discuss the strides made bywomen in sports.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by Ed Osmond)