Tennis - Five things to watch out for on Day 2 of U.S. Open

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Five things to watch out for on day two of the U.S. Open on Tuesday. * Wet weather threatens to put a dampener on the day's playwith a 50 percent chance of rain, according to forecasts. Partlycloudy and cooler-than-average temperatures are expectedthroughout the tournament, which wraps up on Sept. 10 * All eyes will be on five-times champion Roger Federer tosee whether he has recovered from the back injury that kept himout of the Cincinnati Masters earlier this month * Federer's first appearance is likely to attract a varietyof celebrities, who will walk the tournament's famed Blue Carpeton their way into the USTA Billie Jean King National TennisCenter * Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, who is suing the USTA over alocker room fall at the 2015 U.S. Open which left her with aconcussion, will play her first round match against RussianEvgeniya Rodina * The USTA Foundation, which held its annual gala to raisemoney for youth tennis programs, will announce whether they metthe event's $1.2 million goal, which would be a record haul forthe organisation

