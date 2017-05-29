Tendulkar lone Indian in Younis' best Test XI

Melbourne [Australia], May 29 (ANI): Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is the only Indian to have been named in former Pakistan cricketer Younis Khan's all-time Test XI.

Younis selected his best-ever Test XI at a tribute night in his honour at Lord's and the list comprises of two each from his country, Australia, West Indies, Sri Lanka and one each from South Africa, India and New Zealand.

The 39-year-old, who is the first Pakistani batsman to score 10000 Test runs, selected Imran Khan as his captain, while decided to go with the opening pair of Indian maestro Tendulkar and Pakistan batsman Hanif Mohammad.

Legendary South African cricketer Jacques Kallis and former West Indies great Brian Lara have been slotted in at third and fourth place respectively.

Meanwhile, West Indies' Vivian Richards and Garfield Sobers, along with Australia's Adam Gilchrist and Imran Khan, complete a devastating middle-order.

All-rounder Richard Hadlee has been given No.9 spot, while Muttiah Muralidaran and Glenn McGrath have been chosen to take care of the bowling department, reports cricket.com.au.

Considered as Sri Lanka's mystery spinner, Muralidaran dismissed Younis five times in ten Tests, with only Ranaga Herath (eight times), Stuart Broad (six) and Dale Steyn (six) removing the right-hander on more occasions.

McGrath too bagged Younis' wicket five times in the longest format of the game.

Younis bid adieu to international cricket earlier this month as Pakistan sealed their first ever Test series victory in the Caribbean with a wicket in the final over of the three-match series-deciding clash in Dominica.

Younis' career batting average of 52.05 is also the best by any Pakistani batsman and the third best by any batsman from Asia.

In January, Younis also became the first cricketer in Test history to score centuries in 11 countries when he smashed his 34th hundred in the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), tying him with Sunil Gavaskar, Mahela Jayawardene and Brian Lara in the all-time list at sixth place.(ANI)