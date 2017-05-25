Teams with most number of centuries in the Champions Trophy

With the IPL done and dusted, eyes of all the cricket fans will shift towards the eighth edition of the Champions Trophy in England and Wales, which is only a week away from now.

In this edition of the Champions Trophy, we will see Bangladesh playing in the tournament for the first time since 2006 while 2004 winners West Indies will miss out on the competition, thus making it the first time that a major ICC tournament will not have one of its former champions participating.

Since its inception in 1998, the ICC Champions Trophy has seen thirteen different teams participating in the tournament out of which Kenya, Netherlands and USA do not have a single individual century. The remaining 10 teams have 40 centuries amongst them.

Here are the list of teams with the most number of individual centuries in the history of Champions Trophy.

#7. Bangladesh – 1



All the full members of ICC have scored at least a century in the tournament’s history. Bangladesh, who became a full member in 2000, have only one individual century which was scored by Shahriar Nafees in the 2006 Champions Trophy against Zimbabwe at Jaipur.

It was the penultimate game of qualifying round and both teams had already been eliminated after losing to Sri Lanka and West Indies. Nafees scored an unbeaten 123 from 161 deliveries to help Bangladesh to a total of 231/6 from their 50 overs.

In reply, Zimbabwe could only manage 130 as a young Shakib Al Hasan (who bowled a spell of 3/18) along with Abdur Razzak and Mohammad Rafique (both picked two wickets), ripped apart the Zimbabwean batting. Nafees was eventually adjudged Man of the Match for his highest ODI score.

#6. Zimbabwe and New Zealand - 2

Both Zimbabwe and New Zealand have two centuries in the history of the Champions Trophy and all of their centuries have a significance of their own. It is quite surprising that New Zealand, a former winner of the Champions Trophy, only have two centuries.

However, one of them is arguably the most significant century in their cricketing history. It was their first ever Champions Trophy hundred, scored by all-rounder Chris Cairns in the 2000 Champions Trophy final, against India in Nairobi.

Cairns scored an unbeaten 102 off 113 deliveries to help New Zealand win the match by four wickets with only two balls to spare. This is, till date, their only cricketing silverware. It was the third century in a Champions Trophy final and the first one which had come in a winning cause.

Read More