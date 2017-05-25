Teams with most number of centuries in the Champions Trophy

With the IPL done and dusted, eyes of all the cricket fans will shift towards the eighth edition of the Champions Trophy in England and Wales, which is only a week away from now.
In this edition of the Champions Trophy, we will see Bangladesh playing in the tournament for the first time since 2006 while 2004 winners West Indies will miss out on the competition, thus making it the first time that a major ICC tournament will not have one of its former champions participating.
Since its inception in 1998, the ICC Champions Trophy has seen thirteen different teams participating in the tournament out of which Kenya, Netherlands and USA do not have a single individual century. The remaining 10 teams have 40 centuries amongst them.
Here are the list of teams with the most number of individual centuries in the history of Champions Trophy.
#7. Bangladesh – 1
All the full members of ICC have scored at least a century in the tournament’s history. Bangladesh, who became a full member in 2000, have only one individual century which was scored by Shahriar Nafees in the 2006 Champions Trophy against Zimbabwe at Jaipur.
It was the penultimate game of qualifying round and both teams had already been eliminated after losing to Sri Lanka and West Indies. Nafees scored an unbeaten 123 from 161 deliveries to help Bangladesh to a total of 231/6 from their 50 overs.
In reply, Zimbabwe could only manage 130 as a young Shakib Al Hasan (who bowled a spell of 3/18) along with Abdur Razzak and Mohammad Rafique (both picked two wickets), ripped apart the Zimbabwean batting. Nafees was eventually adjudged Man of the Match for his highest ODI score.
#6. Zimbabwe and New Zealand - 2
Both Zimbabwe and New Zealand have two centuries in the history of the Champions Trophy and all of their centuries have a significance of their own. It is quite surprising that New Zealand, a former winner of the Champions Trophy, only have two centuries.
However, one of them is arguably the most significant century in their cricketing history. It was their first ever Champions Trophy hundred, scored by all-rounder Chris Cairns in the 2000 Champions Trophy final, against India in Nairobi.
Cairns scored an unbeaten 102 off 113 deliveries to help New Zealand win the match by four wickets with only two balls to spare. This is, till date, their only cricketing silverware. It was the third century in a Champions Trophy final and the first one which had come in a winning cause.
New Zealand’s second ton in the Champions Trophy was a majestic 145, scored by opener Nathan Astle against United States in the 2004 Champions Trophy. Astle also levelled the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history during that innings.
The first player who scored 145 in the Champions Trophy was Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower, against India in Colombo during the 2002 edition. It is perhaps the best Champions Trophy knock in a losing cause, as Zimbabwe lost the match by 14 runs.
Zimbabwe’s other century in the Champions Trophy is actually the first century in Champions Trophy history, scored by their former captain Alistair Campbell against New Zealand in Dhaka during the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1998.
#5. Australia, England, and Pakistan – 3
All three of Australia’s centuries in the Champions Trophy have come in the 2009 edition and in the final two matches. Their first century in the tournament came from their then skipper Ricky Ponting, in 2009 semi-final against England.
Seven balls later, Shane Watson also reached the three-figure mark. Their third century of the tournament came in the final against New Zealand when Watson struck a 129-ball 105 to help Australia to their second successive Champions Trophy.
England’s first century in the Champions Trophy came during the 2002 edition in Sri Lanka when Marcus Trescothick struck a 102-ball 119 against Zimbabwe at Colombo. Trescothick scored his second CT ton during the final of the 2004 edition against West Indies at Lords.
However, his century went in vain as West Indies won the match by two wickets. England had another centurion in the 2004 tournament in Andrew Flintoff who scored a 91-ball 104 against Sri Lanka.
Pakistan’s first two centuries at the Champions Trophy were scored in the 2000 edition, by Saeed Anwar. Anwar’s first ton of the tournament came in quarter-finals against Sri Lanka and his second ton came in the semi-finals against New Zealand.
However, his second ton would go in vain as some brilliant batting from Roger Twose and Craig McMillan coupled with pacer Shayne O’Connor’s five-wicket haul took New Zealand to the final.
Shoaib Malik became the third centurion for them when he scored 128 in 126 balls against India in 2009, a match which Pakistan went on to win by 54 runs.
#4. South Africa – 5
Winners of the inaugural edition of the Champions Trophy in 1998, South Africa, have 5 centuries to their name. The first one of them came from Jacques Kallis in the semi-finals in 1998 against Sri Lanka in Dhaka.
South Africa’s next three tons at the Champions Trophy were scored by Herschelle Gibbs; the first two of which were scores of 116 against Kenya and India at the 2002 Champions Trophy. The latter knock was scored during the semi-finals and eventually went in vain as South Africa fell short by 10 runs.
Gibbs’s third ton came in the 2004 edition against West Indies at The Oval and this one also came in a losing cause as WI chased down South Africa’s 246 with seven balls to spare.
South Africa’s fifth Champions Trophy ton is also their highest individual score in the tournament, 141 runs, scored by Graeme Smith against England during the 2009 edition. However, Smith’s knock went in vain as England won the match by 22 runs and South Africa bowed out of the tournament.
#3. West Indies – 6
2004 champions West Indies have six centuries to their name, the first of which was scored during the final of the inaugural tournament by Philo Wallace (who was the top run scorer of the tournament). However, Wallace’s century was scored in a losing cause as South Africa chased down WI’s 245 in 47 overs.
West Indies’ second Champions Trophy ton came from the bat of the legendary Brian Lara against Kenya in 2002. West Indies’ next four CT tons came during the 2006 tournament and three of them were scored by Chris Gayle.
Gayle’s first century of the tournament came during the qualifying round against Bangladesh and he scored his second century of the tournament against England. In the same match, Dwayne Bravo also scored a century and his knock of 112 remains to be his highest ODI score.
Gayle’s third century of the tournament was a majestic 133 in the semi-final against South Africa.
#2. Sri Lanka – 7
Sri Lanka’s first ton of the Champions Trophy came from Avishka Gunawardene against West Indies during the 2000 edition. Their second and third CT tons were scored during the 2002 edition by Sanath Jayasuriya and Marvan Atapattu against Pakistan and Netherlands respectively.
Sri Lanka’s next two CT tons were scored by Upul Tharanga in the 2006 edition against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.
The Island nation’s sixth CT ton came during the opening match of the 2009 edition when Tillakaratne Dilshan scored a 92-ball 106 against South Africa at Centurion. Sri Lanka’s seventh century came in the previous edition when Kumar Sangakkara scored a sensational knock of 134 against England to help his team to a much-needed victory.
This is also Sri Lanka’s highest individual score in the Champions Trophy.
#1. India-8
Defending champs India have the most number of individual centuries to their name with eight. The first one of them was a majestic 141 scored by Sachin Tendulkar against Australia during the quarter-finals of the 1998 edition against Australia.
This is still India’s highest individual score in Champions Trophy history and it was levelled in the semi-finals of the very next edition by Sourav Ganguly against South Africa. Ganguly scored his second ton of the tournament in the final against New Zealand which eventually went in vain.
India’s next three CT tons came during the 2002 tournament; first from Mohammad Kaif against Zimbabwe, then from Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly against England, where India chased down 270 in less than 40 overs.
After going century-less in the next three editions, India finally found a Champions Trophy centurion in Shikhar Dhawan who scored two tons during the 2013 tournament against South Africa and West Indies.