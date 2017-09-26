Team "sick and tired" of talking about transition: Pothas

Colombo [Srilanka], September 26 (ANI): It has now been more than two years since Sri Lanka's legends have retired, and the team is "sick and tired" of talking about them being in transition.

The sentiments were expressed by Sri Lankas' interim coach Nic Pothas.

"We are probably in an era where we are sick and tired of talking about transition."Sick and tired of about talking about it as a learning period," ESPNcricinfo quoted Pothas as saying.

He added, "It is time to go out and perform, and that is the challenge. You are going to meet a world-class team. We have to move forward."

Pothas has urged the players to move on with their performances on the field as the team is battling with consistency since the retirement of its batting stars.

Sri Lankan team has suffered loss in every single game against India on home soil, which included three Tests, five ODIs and a T20I.

The team will now aim resurgence and regeneration as it all set to face Pakistan in a two-match Test series in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. (ANI)