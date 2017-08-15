Team India hoists tri-colour in Kandy to celebrate I- Day

Kandy [Sri Lanka], Aug. 15 (ANI): After completing a 3-0 Test series whitewash against Sri Lanka, the Indian men's cricket team celebrated the occasion of 71st Independence Day by hoisting the national flag in Kandy. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on its official Twitter account wherein Indian skipper Virat Kohli was seen walking up to the tri-colour with new head coach Ravi Shastri also standing beside him. The hoisting of the national flag was followed by the players and members of the support staff singing the national anthem. "#TeamIndia gathered at Kandy to hoist the tri-colour on the occasion of Independence Day #IndependenceDayIndia," the BCCI tweeted.

gathered at Kandy to hoist the tri-colour on the occasion of Independence Day — BCCI (@BCCI)

Earlier, India pulled off a thumping win by an innings and 53 runs against Sri Lanka in the third and the final Test to register their first-ever overseas Test series whitewash.(ANI)