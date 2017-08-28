Taufeeq Umar: A career of promise and disappoinment

​

The story of former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar remains that of a stop-start career: at times into the team, often away from it. A left-hander with delicate drives down the ground, Taufeeq first came into recognition while representing his country as a fifteen-year old at the Lombard World U-15 Challenge in England in 1996.

Accompanying many future international cricketers in that tournament – he had five from his own nation who would represent Pakistan in the future – Taufeeq soon rose as a top order bat to find himself at the highest stage of the game.

In August 2001 arrived the moment of glory when the southpaw with a high backlift made his Test debut against Bangladesh in Multan. Opening in the company of the more established Saeed Anwar aided in settling the early nerves of a first-timer – it also helped that the visitors had been shot out for a meagre 134 while batting first – and while his experienced partner rushed his way to a tone-setting 101 off merely 104 balls, Taufeeq occupied the crease for a much longer 163 deliveries to hit 104.

A lengthy opening stand of 168 with Anwar announced the arrival of a mature left-hander who had turned 20 only two months before the giant leap to international cricket came. Taufeeq possessed a neat punch and cut off the back-foot, something which his upcoming innings in top-flight cricket would testify pleasingly.

Inevitably, an ODI debut soon knocked on his doors; during the tri-series also involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Sharjah in October 2001, Taufeeq opened for the eventual winners alongside Shahid Afridi – the faith in the former mingled with the latter’s thrashing abilities as opener pushing down Anwar to number three in the order.

Sadly, Taufeeq’s participation remained restricted to the first two games – he fell for 10 and 18, not utilising useful starts both times – and that started a journey where he would constantly find himself switched between the playing eleven and the substitutes’ sheet or a fair distance away from the squad altogether.

Though he continued to make merry in the longer format of the game, Taufeeq next played an ODI only just more than a year later. In between, he found the potential success in Test match cricket, anticipating which he was inducted into the Test line-up at a relatively younger age.

By the time his second stint as a one-day batsman came calling, Taufeeq had notched up four half-centuries and another hundred – a six-hour innings of 111 against Zimbabwe at Harare. His second innings 88, the highest individual score of that innings, against an Australian bowling of high repute – there were Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee, among others – at Colombo in 2002 was a display of sheer quality in a match which Pakistan lost by only 41 runs while chasing 316.

Pakistan found rich returns from persistent investment in the Lahore-born Taufeeq when they toured South Africa – the hosts of the 2003 World Cup – in the immediate past before the marquee event began. Enjoying the true pace and bounce of the South African tracks to the fullest, Taufeeq returned a home a proud man having championed the likes of Shaun Pollock and Makhaya Ntini in their own backyard.

Though he threw away twin stable starts to depart for 39 in both innings at Durban, Taufeeq showed what he had learnt by falling to both pace and spin in the first Test. After the hosts posted a mammoth 620 in the first innings in the next match at Cape Town, he slammed a memorable 135 out of a total of 252 which the visitors managed to put on the scoreboard.

