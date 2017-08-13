Tamim Iqbal suffers stomach injury ahead of series against Australia

​

What’s the story?

According to a report in the Daily Star, it has been learnt that Bangladeshi opener Tamim Iqbal suffered a stomach injury from broken shards of glasses during the team’s 3-day practice match at Chittagong. The injury could have been even more serious. However, he still had his batting gears like the pads and helmet on and they saved him from any more severe injuries elsewhere. But, shard pieces still cut him in the stomach. As a result, he had to take four stitches and that explains that the injury wasn’t that minor at all.

Tamim Iqbal spoke to the reporters later on and thanked the almighty for the narrow escape. “I fell to the ground as well and if anyone saw the state of my pads, they would know how dangerous the accident could have been,” the Bangladeshi opener was quoted as saying.

In case you didn’t know...

Bangladesh will host Australia in a two-match Test series with the first Test starting on August 27 at Dhaka. The series will conclude with the second Test at Chittagong scheduled to start on September 4.

The practice match that Iqbal was playing in was a part of their preparations against the visitors.

The heart of the matter

It has been learnt that Tamim was unhappy as he got dismissed cheaply for 29 runs. Disappointed with his own batting effort, Tamim swung his bat that accidentally struck the glass door in the dressing room.

He didn’t realize that the door had got totally damaged. As he pushed the door, it completely fell apart. Tamim lost his balance in the process and fell down on the broken glass pieces on the floor.

What’s Next?

The recovery time for his injury is not known yet. It will be revealed once the stitches are cut. However, the injury has definitely put a severe threat to his participation in the series against Australia starting on August 27. The injury did lead to a lot of blood loss and it seems that it will take a fair bit of time to heal. At the moment, there is a high probability that he might miss out on playing in the first Test.

Author’s Take

Life is very precious and everyone should respect living it. A moment of anger leads to a lot of bad outcomes and Tamim’s injury is a perfect example of that. As a player, one needs to be aware of his actions both on and off the field. It not only hurts one’s personal image but it also impacts the team’s performance. Tamim is Bangladesh’s most prolific batsman and it remains to be seen how the team would shape up if he is ruled out of the series.

