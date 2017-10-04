Tamim Iqbal to miss second Proteas Test with thigh injury

Johannesburg [South Africa], Oct. 4 (ANI): Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal will miss the second and final Test against South Africa after aggravating an injury on his left thigh he sustained during the pre-series warm-up match in Benoni.

Tamim scored 39 and 0 in the first Test in Potchefstroom, which Bangladesh lost by a huge margin of 333 runs.

However, a scan which was conducted after the first Test confirmed the scale of the injury, a grade 1 tear that usually takes four weeks to heal, reports ESPNcricinfo.

Bangladesh would be hoping that the left-handed batsman returns to fitness in time for the ODI series.

Soumya Sarkar is likely to replace him as opener in the second Test beginning Friday in Bloemfontein.

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has already taken rest from the two-Test series. (ANI)