DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh were dismissed for 221 in their second innings on Tuesday, setting Australia 265 to win the first test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Opener Tamim Iqbal top scored for the hosts with 78, while off-spinner Nathan Lyon was the pick of the Australian bowlers claiming 6-82.

Chittagong hosts the second and final test from Sept. 4.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)