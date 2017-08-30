Tale of two: Windies' Headingley heroics bring back Calcutta memories

​

Hope and Brathwaite put together a total of 390 runs in the game More

Kraigg Brathwaite is a man of few words, Shai Hope even fewer. Windies didn't have many words either after Old Trafford. They put together 246 runs in the first innings and 144 in the second. On the fifth day, James Anderson had bowled 10 overs either side of tea with the new ball just six overs away. When the second new ball was taken, Anderson could bowl only two overs with it in which he was slammed over his head for six by Jermaine Blackwood and carved through the covers by Hope.

This is not to say that the new ball or Anderson couldn't stop the Windies. They only needed 47 runs from a minimum of 15 overs. The game had been lost by then. This is to say that Joe Root had to use Anderson, his best bowler in the match and in the history of English cricket, with the old ball because Hope and Brathwaite had blunted the remainder of the attack.

Windies played 85 overs on day 5 and lost 5 wickets. At Old Trafford, they played 76.4 overs on day 3 and lost 19 wickets. Hope scored 66 runs off his first 82 balls with 10 fours. Off the next 82 balls, he scored 27 with 3 fours. As the pressure mounted, Hope slowed down, quite in agreement with Curtly Ambrose's expectations from this Test.

"We have to give the young men a chance to grow. For now, I'm just hoping West Indies can compete at Headingley and Lord's because what we have seen so far has been pathetic," Ambrose had said after the humiliation at Old Trafford.

"West Indies must go back to the drawing board and return much stronger in Leeds on Friday. Losing one Test doesn't mean they are out of the series. Come back with aggression, confidence, and commitment."

The coach Stuart Law who had replaced Ambrose as the coach of the side wasn't appreciative of those comments. "That is disappointing. Curtly not long ago was a coach with this team. It would have been nice if he had come into the dressing room to talk to the guys and express his displeasure to us. That would have been awesome but that didn't happen," Law had responded to Ambrose's criticism.

Ambrose might not have visited the dressing room but there were discussions nevertheless, as Brathwaite later revealed. Hope's twin hundreds in the Test marked the first occasion in the 127-year-old history of first-class cricket at Headingley that a batsman scored hundreds in each innings. His team scored 317 runs on the final day of a Test match, chasing a total and in popular opinion, trying to save the game.

Michael Holding called it the greatest comeback victory that he had seen in his life. Atherton, who was commentating alongside at the time, echoed Holding's sentiments. "In my time watching, playing and commentating on Test cricket I cannot think of a bigger upset when taking into account the low expectations for a team with a horrendous away record who had subsided to a three-day defeat only the week before," Atherton said.

A slight backdrop here would do. This was Windies' first Test win on English soil since 2000 -- a gap of 17 years and two months. Nasser Hussain was captain and Atherton was a part of the side in that game at Birmingham. Chris Gayle is the only active cricketer from either side who played that Test when the West Indies beat England by an innings and 93 runs.

As many as 12 catches were dropped in this Test including the ones by Alastair Cook (Hope was dropped on 106) and Ben Stokes (Blackwood on 39) in the dying moments of the final day, perhaps to elucidate how fortuitous the victory had been as much as it was liberating. However, for all the second-innings heroics, this match was won, in this writer's opinion, in the first innings.

Read More