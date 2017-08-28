T20 Global League 2017 Schedule, Complete Time table, Match Timings

​

The schedule of the glamorous Global T20 League was announced earlier today. With eight teams taking part in the league, the matches will begin on November 3 and will go on for more than a month with the final taking place in Johannesburg on December 16.

The inaugural match will take place between the Cape Town Knight Riders and Pretoria Mavericks in Cape Town.

The league will boast global superstars such as Lasith Malinga, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Brendon McCullum, Eoin Morgan, Kevin Pietersen, and Jason Roy.

South African superstars such as AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Kagiso Rabada, and a lot others would be taking part as well.

Shah Rukh Khan who owns the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League and Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League purchased a side in the Global T20 League as well named Cape Town Knight Riders.

"There is literally going to be the non-stop action of the highest international quality from the League opener on November 3 right through to the final on December 16,? said T20 Global League Tournament Director Russell Adams.

"South African sport has never experienced anything quite like this before and I am absolutely confident that the T20 Global League will take the sport entertainment industry in this country to a new level.

"Can you imagine the excitement on our opening night at iconic Newlands when two of the greatest players in the history of the T20 format, AB de Villiers of the Pretoria Mavericks and Chris Gayle of the Cape Town Knight Riders go head to head," he said.

"There will be similar excitement as the League moves around the country to host venues with a myriad of international and South African stars in action," he added.

