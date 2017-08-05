Swepson called into Australia squad for Bangladesh tour

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Queensland leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson has been added to Australia's test squad for their tour of Bangladesh as a replacement for injured fast bowler Mitchell Starc.

It is the second overseas tour for the uncapped 23-year-old, who was selected for the tour of India earlier this year but did not play.

"We are comfortable with the fast-bowling stocks we have in the squad so have opted to add an additional spinner given the conditions we are likely to face in Bangladesh," selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement on Saturday.

"Mitchell is a very exciting young leg-spinner who we think will benefit immensely from further experience in the sub-continent."

Starc suffered a stress fracture in his foot on the tour of India and was sent home. He returned for the one-day Champions Trophy tournament in England in June but later felt the foot had not healed properly.

The original squad for the two-test tour was named in June and selectors had expected to use Australia's 'A' tour of South Africa last month to decide on a possible fast bowling replacement for Starc if he was ruled out.

That tour, however, was cancelled due to a long-running pay dispute between Cricket Australia and the players which was only settled this week.

Swepson is the third frontline spinner in the side, with off-spinner Nathan Lyons and left-arm orthodox spinner Ashton Agar also in the squad.

The first test is in Dhaka from Aug. 27-31 and the second in Chittagong from Sept. 4-8.

Australia test squad: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)