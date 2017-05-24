Suresh Raina recalls the Rishabh Pant incident after his dismissal

What’s the story?

One of the many highlights of the Indian Premier League 2017 was Rishabh Pant’s blazing knock of 97 from 43 deliveries in the encounter between Gujarat Lions (GL) and Delhi Daredevils (DD). After his dismissal, which saw him fall agonisingly short of the triple figure mark, Lions’ captain Suresh Raina walked up to Pant and consoled him.

“I had to acknowledge Pant’s brilliant knock. He was finishing it in 16-17 overs. I just told him don’t get upset & consoled him,” Raina said in the recently held CEAT Cricket Awards 2016-17 in Mumbai.

In case you didn’t know...

The Lions batted first and posted a massive total of 208, courtesy of the 133-run stand between Suresh Raina (77 of 43) and Dinesh Karthik (65 of 34). But the 143-run second wicket partnership mustered by Rishabh Pant (43-ball 97) and Sanju Samson (61 off 31) comprehensively took DD over the line. DD won by 7 wickets with 15 balls to spare.

The heart of the matter

In the encounter, Pant smashed 9 maximums and 4 boundaries in his marvellous knock and was geared up to celebrate his maiden IPL ton. But completely against the run of play, Pant nicked the 43rd delivery he faced to the wicketkeeper, Dinesh Karthik which saw the teen fall short of the momentous three-figure mark by 3 runs.

Suresh Raina walking up to the left-handed Pant and acknowledging his effort showed true sportsmanship despite the fact that the youngster was the reason behind DD’s stunning run-chase.

The debutant had a high-quality IPL season scoring a total of 366 runs in 14 matches comprising of two half-centuries at an impressive strike rate of 165.51.

What’s next?

The young man has most definitely left an impression on the fans and the selectors and has shown signs of having a dazzling career ahead of him.

Author’s take

Rishabh Pant has been in sublime form and that particular knock will be remembered for a long time. The lad lost his father in the initial days of the league but didn’t shy away from doing his duties despite the emotional difficulties which show his mental strength and determination.

The gesture by Suresh Raina was one of the finest moments in the spirit of the game and one that who-so-ever watches will cherish.