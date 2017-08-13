Sunil Gavaskar says an elite Ranji side can defeat Sri Lanka right now

​

What's the story?

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar stated that the current Sri Lankan Test side would find it difficult to beat an elite Ranji team right now. Dinesh Chandimal's team is in shambles in the third and final Test against India at the end of day two.

"To be frank, you can't call this a Test match. The Indian team hasn't been tested at all. A Ranji team in the elite status can beat this Sri Lankan side," said the batting great in the post-match discussion on Sony Liv.

Gavaskar is not the only cricket expert who is disappointed with Sri Lanka's below par performance. Here's Sanjay Manjrekar's tongue-in-cheek tweet about the lack of fight from the hosts:

Venue for the 3rd Test-Kandy. India's opposition also a bit like that...Candy.???? — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 13, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Sri Lanka had to face the wrath of Hardik Pandya's bat in the morning session, where the youngster scored his maiden first class hundred. The afternoon session saw a flurry of wickets and the entire Sri Lankan team was back in the hut.

Virat Kohli, who is generally reluctant to enforce the follow-on, did so without any hassle immediately after his bowlers scalped the tenth wicket. The hosts have already lost Upul Tharanga in their second innings and were tottering at 19/1 at the end of day's play.

The details

Gavaskar also talked about Kuldeep Yadav's impressive performance in the game. The youngster got a chance in the playing XI almost three months after his Test debut and grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

He dismissed four Sri Lankan batsmen and looked extremely good with the ball.

Gavaskar admired the youngster and he has shown a tendency of learning from his mistakes in the limited international cricket that he has participated in. He also talked about the fact that there was no Sri Lankan batsman who could read Yadav and praised the bowler for his consistent effort in the game.

What's next?

Kohli will aim to claim the series 3-0 tomorrow

India are 9 wickets away from whitewashing Sri Lanka in their own backyard. Kohli will expect his bowlers to get the job done tomorrow.

Ravindra Jadeja was suspended from this Test, but that hasn't affected the Indian side in the least. They have gone about their business throughout the game and stopping them from clinching a win seems almost impossible for the battered and bruised Sri Lankan side right now.

