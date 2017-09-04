Suchith feels he's only 'one good season' away from India call

​

The last that most of us saw Jagadeesha Suchith on television was when the final ball of IPL 2017 was hit in his direction by Dan Christian. Suchith (who was picked by the Mumbai Indians for INR 10 lakh in the 2015 auctions and retained for the next two seasons) fumbled at first but returned the ball just in time for Parthiv Patel to whip the bails off and prevent Pune from completing the run that was needed to tie the game.

This was in May, and during the course of the five months that have followed, Suchith has taken to Ricky Ponting's words of 'preparing for the next challenge' in the absence of sufficient match practice.

His KPL franchise, the Mysuru Warriors, won their tournament opener against the Belagavi Panthers, and with this T20 league, Suchith would look to spend some time in the middle ahead of the domestic season that lies ahead.

Sportskeeda caught up with the 23-year-old all-rounder to discuss his IPL journey, aspirations from the KPL, the upcoming domestic season and his India dreams.

How was the experience of being on the field for an IPL final?

It was pretty good. Because we were beaten by Pune in the qualifiers, we badly wanted to win it. You know how hard it is to win a tournament like the IPL, the hours of effort that you put in, the practice, the training, only to win that particular tournament.

It was heartening to see us bowl the way we did after we batted like that. It was pretty good and we were pretty happy that we won the league.

Were you nervous during those final moments, especially when the last ball was hit to you? What were your thoughts at the precise moment?

To be honest, yes. Obviously, you would be nervous because it was the final ball of the tournament. But if I put it in the right way, I had been fielding in the tournament regularly because, in every game, some or the other fielder was out of the field.

So I used to field for a couple of overs, and even five to six overs in some games. In a game against KKR, Pollard didn't field for the entire innings and I had to step in. So if you ask me, I was pretty used to it as I was a regular member of the squad and fielding didn't put pressure on me.

That it was the final ball of the IPL added that extra bit of pressure. But I back myself to field well in pressure situations. To be honest, the outfield in Hyderabad was a bit bumpy and that is why I fumbled the ball. On any other outfield, I would have collected the ball cleanly. Nevertheless, I was glad that the throw reached the keeper on time."

You made your first-class debut in 2014-15. Since then, you've been in and out of the Karnataka side and haven't played many IPL games for Mumbai. How would you like to summarize your journey?

"It has been a bit of an up-and-down ride. From the last time I played an IPL game to this date, a lot of things have happened. I played most of the games in the 2015-16 domestic season, right from the Ranji Trophy to the one-day games and T20s. Since then, I didn't play most games of the 2016-17 domestic season and I have not been a part of an IPL XI as well for the past two seasons.

It happens in a sportsman's career. The ups and downs will be there. How I take it and how I cope with it is important and I can very confidently say that I have been working on my game. I am much more confident and much more ready to take on challenges. I have worked a lot on my bowling, skill-wise if you talk about. I have been batting a lot for the past one year. I have been training pretty hard so I can say that I'm pretty much confident and can back my skills."

