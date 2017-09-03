The story of valley's boy: From security guard to cricket star

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], September 3 (ANI): A security guard in a private company, Manzoor Ahmad Dar, famous as Manzoor Pandav, of Bandipora's Sonawari village, has become the star cricketer of the Jammu and Kashmir state.

Talking to ANI, the Valley star said, "I had extreme financial problems due to which I had to leave my schooling and earn a living for my family. So I joined as a security guard at Tata Motors, but cricket was my life's passion and I couldn't leave it. Even cricket didn't leave me. So I worked in night and practised otherwise."

"My family and friends have supported me throughout and it is only due to them that I continued playing cricket," said Manzoor.

Manzoor's hardwork has resulted in bringing him into the line-up of one of the best players in Ranji Trophy matches.

There is hardly any cricketing ground in Kashmir where this swashbuckling batting has not entertained the spectators, even of the opposite teams.

After giving captivating performances in Ranji, the talented all-rounder has now got the offer to play for the North Zone, which is the biggest achievement for the Srinagar star.

Known as the Ravinder Jadeja of the Valley, Manzoor now aims to make it to the National Indian Cricket Team. His cricket journey so far has been full with achievements at different levels.

"I don't remember the exact number of runs that I have scored. But I am sure that I have smashed more than 40 centuries till now. My career's highest score is 211 which I hit at Narbal ground," he recalled.

The star also said that sports are equally important as studies and everyone should be given a chance to fulfill their dreams.

Another senior Ranji player from Valley, Majid Dar said, "There are a lot of talented boys in the valley, but they need good facilities and infrastructure to support their dreams." (ANI)