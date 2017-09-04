Is there any stopping Virat Kohli from scoring ODI hundreds?

​

When ODI cricket first started in 1971, it was seen as this version of the game that was meant to provide entertainment for the fans and a breather from the constant five-days of intense action that Test cricket gave.

Getting to hundreds in the format, after it was cut from 60 overs to 50 overs still required hard work.

There was a time batsman had to play the whole 50-overs in order to reach a three-figure score.

Getting to that mark needed one to pace his innings, combine the singles with the odd risk and play with an calculated approach.

Virat Kohli has almost stuck to the same approach as far as his batting is concerned.

What can be attributed to his almost insatiable appetite to hit centuries at will in ODI cricket is his conversion rate.

He now has 74 50+ scores in ODI cricket, 30 of which are over the three-figure mark.

It's a sign of a player who likes getting big scores, who likes to motor on and win games on his own, as he has been doing on his own for such a vast period of time.

There is almost an ease with which he bats in ODIs and unlike other batsmen, there isn't much big six hitting involved, as he brings in amazing fitness levels into play, in his running between wickets.

The bigger question to analyse is how many centuries can Kohli can end up with in ODI cricket?

Cricketers don't keep numbers in mind, but the manner in which Kohli is going about scoring hundreds in 50 over cricket, the question of where he is eventually going to finish is an important one to find answers for.

The next ODI assignment is a series against Australia, who are not exactly sending a side, seeing whose bowling it is unlikely that Kohli would be getting the shivers in the night.

On placid Indian wickets, one can presume that he would notch 2 tons in that series, if he does play.

There is then an limited-overs series slotted against New Zealand at home, followed by Sri Lanka's return trip of India, one which is likely to go upto the end of December.

Assuming both those teams play 10 ODIs and he features in all of them, then one can say he has a chance to score 4 hundreds in those matches, combined.

That, then gets his tally upto 36, which he could achieve before the ongoing year closes.

In the lead up to the 2019 World Cup, India could well be scheduled to play a lot of 50-overs cricket against different oppositions in varying conditions and if this 'Kohli patch' goes on until then, then that barrier of 49 hundreds, which, let's not forget, Sachin Tendulkar got to in a career spanning 23 years and 463 matches, could well be under serious threat before the next World Cup beckons on us.

In a career spanning just under a decade, Kohli already has numbers, that would put him in the bracket of a ODI great.

Nearly 8600 runs in 194 matches. Average touching almost 56. A sensational conversion-rate of 50s to 100s.

I am almost tempted here to look at a turning point in his career and my mind crosses back to his innings against Sri Lanka at Hobart in 2012.

In so many ways, that innings of 133 not out in 86 balls transformed this 24-year-old brat into a future batting leader.

It was for the first time, we saw how Kohli thought when a target was in front of him .

Needing 320 in under 40 overs to stay alive, Kohli split the target into two halves of 20 overs each and batted exactly like that, right throughout.

