Stokes reprimanded for making 'inappropriate comment'

Headingly [UK], August 27 (ANI): England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been reprimanded for making "an inappropriate comment" during the second day's play in the ongoing second Test against West Indies at the Headingley, Leeds.

Stokes received one demerit point for the offence, taking his total up to three; if he gets to four demerit points, he faces a suspension on disciplinary grounds.

The incident happened in the 101st over of the Windies innings, when Stokes reacted in frustration after being edged by Shai Hope for a boundary by making an inappropriate comment, which was clearly audible through the stump mic and also heard by the match officials.

The all-rounded had received one demerit point apiece in October and November 2016 for similar verbal offences.

As such, he is now on three demerit points and pursuant to Article 7.6 of the Code, if he reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they will be converted into suspension points and he will be banned.

The 26-year-old, if commits one more such offence, will be suspended from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whichever comes first - except in the case of more grave offences, which could attract longer suspensions.

After the end of Saturday's play, Stokes admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing. (ANI)