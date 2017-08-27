Stokes gets ICC reprimand for Windies outburst





Leedss (UK), Aug 27 (AFP) England's Ben Stokes has received an official reprimand for using "obscene, offensive or insulting" language during the ongoing second Test against the West Indies at Headingley, the International Cricket Council announced Sunday.

The 26-year-old all-rounder fell foul of the ICC's code of conduct during Saturday's second day when, in the 101st over of the West Indies' first innings, he "reacted in frustration after being edged by Shai Hope for a boundary by making an inappropriate comment which was clearly audible through the stump mic and also heard by the match officials," according to an ICC statement.

Stokes admitted he had used "obscene" language and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC match referee David Boon, the former Australia batsman.

One demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record, with Stokes now on three demerit points in total.

If he reaches four or more demerit points within a 24- month period, they will be converted into suspension points and he will receive an international ban.

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two one-day internationals or two Twenty20 internationals, whatever comes first for the player