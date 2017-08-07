Stoke sign Cameroon forward Choupo-Moting on a free transfer

LONDON (Reuters) - Stoke City have brought in Cameroon winger Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on a three-year contract on a free transfer, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 28-year-old, who has spent the last three seasons at Schalke 04, is the Midlands club’s fourth signing of the close season following Darren Fletcher, Kurt Zouma and Josh Tymon.

"Eric has been on our radar for several years and we actually tried to bring him to the club four years ago," Chief Executive Tony Scholes told the club website (www.stokecityfc.com).

"We are understandably thrilled to have secured his signature and Eric is excited about the prospect of playing in the Premier League."

Choupo-Moting, who has also played for Hamburg and Mainz, has represented Germany at under-19 and under-21 level, but in 2010 he pledged his international allegiance to Cameroon.

The forward, who has been in the national squad for the last two World Cup tournaments, has won 48 caps, scoring 13 goals.

Choupo-Moting has made 200 Bundesliga appearances, scoring 45 times, and played in the Champions League for Schalke.

He will train with his new Stoke teammates for the first time on Tuesday as the squad prepare for their Premier League curtain-raiser against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

