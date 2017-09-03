Stats: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah create history

​

Bumrah set a new record after picking up two wickets in the final ODI

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's career-best ODI figures and captain Virat Kohli's 30th ODI century helped India complete a 5-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka after the visitors recorded a six-wicket win with 21 balls to spare in the fifth ODI at R Premadasa Stadium.

After winning the toss, Sri Lankan captain Upul Tharanga opted to bat. Despite a century partnership between Lahiru Thirimanne and Angelo Mathews, the hosts couldn't post a massive total on the board as they stuttered and stumbled their way towards 238 before they were bowled out with two balls to go.

In response, India lost both openers, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane early. But Kohli and Manish Pandey resurrected the chase before the Indian captain added a century partnership for the fourth wicket with Kedar Jadhav and eventually get over the line.

Here are some interesting numbers from the fifth ODI:

0 - No fast bowler has taken more wickets in a five-match bilateral ODI series than Jasprit Bumrah's tally of 15 wickets in this series. The previous record was held by Clint McKay who picked up 14 against Pakistan in 2010.

1 - Kohli becomes the first captain with 3 ODI whitewashes (min. 5 games)

1 - This is the first time the away team has whitewashed the home team in both ODIs and Tests (min. 3 ODIs and Tests)

1 - India became the first team to whitewash Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka in a bilateral ODI series. This is also India's first 5-0 away whitewash against a full-member nation (excluding Bangladesh and Zimbabwe)

1 - This is the first time that India have played two wrist spinners in a match in the history of ODIs. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal made history in India's 922nd ODI match.

2 - Jasprit Bumrah (third ODI) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (fifth ODI) both picked up five-wicket hauls in this series. This is the first time that two Indian pacers have taken five-fers in the same series.

3 - Among current batsmen, Virat Kohli is third on the list of players with most fifty-plus scores in ODIs. Only AB de Villiers (77) and MS Dhoni (75) have more than Kohli's 74.

4 - Virat Kohli now has 4 ODI centuries in 2017, which is the most by any batsman in the year.

5 - 2017 is the fifth time that Kohli has scored more than 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year. Only Sachin Tendulkar (7), Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting and Kumar Sangakkara (all six) have done it more times than Kohli.

5 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar's figures of 5/42 was his first ODI five-wicket haul. Before this match, he hadn't picked up a wicket in this series despite playing three matches. It was also his career-best figures in ODIs, beating the previous-best of 4/8.

5 - This is the fifth time that Kohli has scored an ODI century in successive innings. Only AB de Villiers has achieved this feat more times.

6 - This was only the sixth time that an Indian captain has whitewashed an opponent in an ODI series of five matches or more. Kohli has done it thrice, MS Dhoni twice and Gautam Gambhir once.

7 - This was only the seventh time an away side has won a bilateral series against a full member (excluding Zimbabwe and Bangladesh) by a 5-0 margin.

8 - This was Kohli's eighth ODI century against Sri Lanka, which is the most by any batsman against Sri Lanka (level with Sachin Tendulkar's 8). Only Sachin (9 vs Australia) has scored more centuries against any opponent.

