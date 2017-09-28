Stats: Virat Kohli & co. create multiple records despite Bengaluru loss

​

Kohli broke de Villiers' long-standing record

Australia finally managed to breach India’s ODI fortress, breaking a run of nine consecutive wins to pull one back in the fourth game of the series. Driven by a century in his 100th ODI from David Warner, and contributions from Aaron Finch and Peter Handscomb, the Australians posted a strong total, one which required an equally fighting response from the hosts.

Rohit Sharma sparkled, and Kedar Jadhav stuck around, but they all got out at the worst junctures. In the end, Smith's team managed to win the game by 21 runs, and break an embarrassing string of defeats away from home.

Here’s a list of all the numbers from the fourth ODI:

0 - No player has scored more sixes against Australia in ODIs than Rohit Sharma. He now has more than 50 sixes against the Aussies. Shahid Afridi has 63 sixes against Sri Lanka.

1 - Hardik Pandya became the first Indian player to score more than 500 runs and take 25 wickets in his first 25 ODIs. He is the 11th player overall to achieve the feat.

2 - The partnership between David Warner and Aaron Finch was the second highest opening partnership in India. The 231-run stand is bettered only by the Gary Kirsten-Herschelle Gibbs partnership (235) at Kochi in 2000.

6 - This was the sixth time Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been involved in a run-out together in ODIs. Kohli has been dismissed four times, while Rohit has been at the receiving end two times.

7 - Today was the seventh century stand for India in ODIs in 2017, the joint-most for a calendar year (also made in 2002 and 2007).

8 - David Warner became the eighth batsman to score a hundred in his 100th ODI game. It was also the highest score by an Australian in their 100th ODI.

13 - Australia won their first ODI away from home in thirteen matches, their first win in more than a year.

18 - Umesh Yadav became the eighteenth Indian bowler to take more than 100 ODI wickets after dismissing Steve Smith today.

28 - The number of sixes hit by Hardik Pandya in 2017, the most by a batsman this year, going past Eoin Morgan’s tally of 26.

36 - The number of innings taken by Virat Kohli to complete 2000 ODI runs as captain, breaking AB de Villiers’ record of 41 innings.

