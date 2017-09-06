Stats: Virat Kohli breaks world record for most runs in T20I chases

​

Kohli overtook McCullum and claimed another world record More

Fifties from Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey helped India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the solitary T20I. The visitors ended the series having whitewashed the hosts across all formats.

After winning the toss and electing to field first, India got off to the perfect start. The hosts, however, pulled through towards the end and finished on 170/7 on the back of Dilshan Munaweera's fifty and an unbeaten 40 from Priyanjan.

In response, the hosts got rid of both openers early in the run chase. But that only brought Kohli to the crease and he brilliantly marshaled another run chase to help India win by seven wickets with four balls to spare.

Here are some interesting numbers from the one-off T20I:

0 - No player has scored more runs in T20I chases than Virat Kohli. Brendon McCullum previously held the record with 1006 runs until he was overtaken by Kohli.

1 - Kohli is the only player to have scored over 15,000 runs at an average of over 50 in international cricket.

1 - India are the first country to whitewash a home side across all formats in a tour after beating Sri Lanka 9-0.

2 - MS Dhoni (49.18) is second on the list of highest average while chasing in T20Is among players with at least 500 runs.

3 - Kohli is now third on the list of most runs in T20Is. Only McCullum (2140) and T Dilshan (1889) have more runs than Kohli, who overtook Martin Guptill into third place.

9 - India have won all nine matches on this tour (Tests 3-0, ODIs 5-0 and T20I 1-0). No country has won more matches on tour.

17 - No player has more 50+ scores in T20Is than Kohli, who has 17 to his name.

33 - Kohli is only the 33rd player to score over 15,000 runs in international cricket.

50 - This was Kohli's 50th T20I. He has scored more runs than anyone else in the first 50 T20Is.

74 - The previous-highest score by a batsman in their 50th T20I. Dilshan held that record until today where Kohli broke after scoring 82.

82 - This was Kohli's joint-highest score in a T20I run-chase.

84.66 - Virat Kohli's average while chasing in T20Is.

