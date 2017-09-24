Stats: Rohit Sharma breaks world record for most sixes against Australia

​

It was a memorable day for Rohit Sharma More

Fifties from the Indian openers and an all-round effort from Hardik Pandya helped India clinch the ODI series despite Aaron Finch's century. The victory also helped India claim the No.1 ranking in ODIs and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

After a century from Finch and a fifty from Steve Smith, the visitors looked to have the perfect platform but Kuldeep Yadav got rid of both batsmen in quick succession and Australia to get going thereafter as they couldn't even get to 300.

In response, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane got India off to the perfect start. Both got fifties but were dismissed in their 70s but not before they set the ideal platform for the middle-order to see India home, which they did comfortably.

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from the third ODI:

1 - Rohit Sharma is now at the top of the list of batsmen with most sixes against Australia in international cricket. Brendon McCullum previously held the record with 61 sixes, Rohit now holds it with 65 sixes.

2 - Steve Smith and Aaron Finch are the second pair to record century partnerships in three successive innings against India. The previous pair were Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden who did it in 2003.

3 - This is only the third time that India have won six consecutive bilateral ODI series. The first time came under Rahul Dravid's captaincy, the second under MS Dhoni while this one has seen both Dhoni and Kohli captain the side.

4 - India have now won 4 consecutive ODIs against Australia. If they win the game in Bangalore, it will be the first time that they have won five straight against Australia.

6 - This is India's sixth-consecutive bilateral ODI series win.

6 - India have won all their matches at Indore. Of the six matches played, they have won five ODIs and the solitary Test.

8 - Aaron Finch now has eight ODI centuries, only William Porterfield (9) has scored more ODI tons without a Test century.

9 - India have now won 9 consecutive ODIs, which equals their longest winning streak in the format. This time it came under the leadership of Virat Kohli while the last time came under MS Dhoni from 14 November 2008 and 5 February 2009.

11 - This is Australia's 11th consecutive defeat in away ODIs.

38 - Virat Kohli is the second-fastest to 30 ODI wins as captain. He got there in just 38 matches, only Ricky Ponting (37) got there faster.

42 - Rohit Sharma's 42-ball fifty is his fastest in ODIs, beating his 43-ball effort against Sri Lanka last month.

750 - MS Dhoni became only the third keeper to get to 750 dismissals in international cricket. Only Adam Gilchrist and Mark Boucher have more than Dhoni.

