Stats: MS Dhoni equals Kumar Sangakkara's world record of most ODI stumpings

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's maiden ODI fifty helped India take a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Chasing a revised target of 231 for victory, India went from 109/0 to 131/7 courtesy of Akila Dananjaya's six-wicket haul before an unbeaten eighth wicket century partnership helped India win by three wickets with 16 balls to spare.

After losing the toss and being put in to bat, Sri Lanka got off to a good start. However, India came back strongly in the middle overs and led by Jasprit Bumrah's four-fer, restricted Sri Lanka to 236/8.

In response, a century partnership by Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan for the opening wicket saw India get off to the perfect start. But, Akila Dananjaya's six-fer turned the game on its head before an unbeaten century partnership for the eighth wicket between Dhoni and Bhuvi helped India get over the line.

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from the second ODI:

0 - No player has more stumpings than MS Dhoni in ODIs. The Indian wicketkeeper has 99 ODI stumpings to his name, level with Kumar Sangakkara.

1 - Shikhar Dhawan missed out on becoming the second player to score seven successive fifty-plus score against a side by one run. Dhawan scored six successive fifties before he was dismissed for 49. Javed Miandad (vs England) remains the only player to achieve that feat.

2 - Only two Indian bowlers (Ajit Agarkar and Irfan Pathan) have taken more wickets than Jasprit Bumrah's 32 after 18 ODIs.

2 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar became only the second Indian after Madan Lal to score a fifty in ODIs and Test batting at No.9

2 - Dhoni and Bhuvi recorded only the second-century partnership for eighth wicket or lower in victorious ODI run chases.

3 - Only three countries (India, Australia, and Pakistan) have played more ODIs than Sri Lanka, who played their 800th ODI.

4 - Akila Dananjaya is just the fourth bowler to take a six-fer in maiden ODI innings against India. K MacLeay, P Patterson, and A Mendis were the others.

4 - Jasprit Bumrah becomes the fourth Indian bowler to pick up three four-wicket hauls after 18 ODIs. Narendra Hirwani, Ajit Agarkar and Praveen Kumar were the others.

7 - India lost seven wickets for 22 runs (109/0 to 131/7), which is the least runs they have scored in ODI history for the first seven wickets.

10 - India scored just 10 runs between the second and fifth wicket. That is their lowest aggregate between wickets 2-5 beating the previous mark of 12 against Pakistan at Chennai in 2012.

11 - Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma now have 11 ODI century partnerships for the first wicket. Among Indian opening pairs, Sourav Ganguly/Sachin Tendulkar (21) and Virender Sehwag/Sachin Tendulkar (12) have more century stands.

13 - Dananjaya picked up five wickets in 13 balls, which is the fourth-least balls taken to pick up five wickets in ODIs since 2000.

37 - The total number of runs Rohit Sharma scored in his last 10 ODIs in Sri Lanka before this match in which he scored a fifty.

55 - India's previous highest eighth wicket partnership against Sri Lanka in ODIs was 55 by NS Sidhu and Javagal Srinath in 1996. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and MS Dhoni now hold the record with 100*

84 - India's previous-best eighth wicket ODI stand was by Harbhajan Singh and Praveen Kumar, who added 84 against Australia in 2009. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and MS Dhoni now hold the record for India's best eighth-wicket partnership in ODIs courtesy of their unbeaten century partnership.

