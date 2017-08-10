Stats: Most runs in India vs Sri Lanka Test series

There have been some tremendous performances in the past in India-Sri Lanka encounters that have made headlines including Sanath Jayasuriya's incredible 340 in 1997, Sachin Tendulkar's spectacular 203 in 2010, and Shikhar Dhawan's phenomenal 190 in the ongoing Test series.
Both the countries have produced some of the finest cricketers to have ever played the game. Those cricketers have delivered some exceptional performances in the battle of the two giants. So, here is a list of the five cricketers who have scored the most runs in India-Sri Lanka Test series as of now:
#5 Aravinda de Silva
Aravinda de Silva is one of the most flamboyant batsmen to have played for his country. The Sri Lankan's solid technique in Tests and powerful approach in ODIs made him one of the greatest of his era.
The solid Sri Lankan right-hander proved to be a game changer for his team in the 1997 home series against India. He smashed 392 runs with his willow at an average of more than 130. The first Test at Colombo began with a splendid performance by the Indians.
They put Sri Lanka on the back foot by scoring 537 runs in the first innings. For a moment, it looked like Sachin Tendulkar's Men would easily seal the victory from there but in reply, the hosts stunned the Indian attack by scoring a mammoth 952 runs for the loss of just 4 wickets.
Aravinda de Silva played a crucial role in Lanka's dominated performance against India as he scored 126 runs in that innings. The encounter ended in a draw with de Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya and Roshan Mahanama became the heroes.
De Silva didn't stop there as he went on to score two more centuries in the next Test. The game eventually ended in a draw yet again but he was widely praised for his classic performance against India.
Below are the stats of Arvinda De Silva of 1997 India's tour of Sri Lanka:
Matches - 2
Innings - 3
Runs - 392
Highest - 146
Average - 130.66
100 - 3
50 - 0
#4 Rahul Dravid
Test matches are incomplete without this man! Rahul Dravid, commonly known as 'The Wall' is widely considered as one of the best Test batsmen in the world. Undoubtedly, his era was full of legends including Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, who changed the whole scenario of Indian Test cricket, but Dravid was top-notch in understanding the whole situation of this format. Though he helped his team on numerous occasions with his solid batting, the series against Sri Lanka in 2009-10 was something special for him.
He started off in style with a brilliant hundred in the first Test by hitting a solid knock of 177. Some more key contributions took the team total to 426. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, did a spectacular job as their stars like Dilshan and Jayawardene took the India bowling line-up to the cleaners. Lankans put up a rock solid total of 760 runs on the board. Indians, in their second innings, continued their good show with the bat and saved the match.
Dravid continued his terrific performance in the 2nd Test too by scoring 144 at a healthy strike rate of 64. Because of his superb effort, Team India managed to put a healthy total on the board with 642 runs in the first innings. However, the total was too good for the visitors as they collapsed on 229 and 269 in their 1st and 2nd innings respectively.
Here are the stats of Dravid's incredible performance against Sri Lanka in 2009-10 Test series:
Matches - 3
Innings - 4
Runs - 433
Highest - 177
Average - 108.25
100 - 2
50 - 1
#3 Kumar Sangakkara
Kumar Sangakkara's solid technique and perfect balance are two of his greatest strengths that made him better than many other legends. The Sri Lankan legend has always proved his worth and has a fantastic record against India. His one of the most memorable Test series' took place against India in 2010 where he once again showed his solidity to his fans. He was unstoppable in every match against their Asian rivals.
In the 1st Test at Galle, Sri Lanka put up a huge 520 runs on the board, thanks to Sangakkara's innings of 103. On the other hand, India failed to give a fight in their 1st innings and were bundled out 276. The visitors were asked to enforce the follow-on and failed yet again by scoring just 338. Sri Lanka won the game by 10 wickets and Sangakkara was praised for his captaincy and batting.
His historic innings of 219 against India took place in the second Test of this series. The match, however, ended in a draw because of Sachin Tendulkar's master class innings of 203. Though India was successful in saving the Test, it was Kumar Sangakkara's heroics that will be remembered always. The 3rd and the final Test went in favour of India but Sanga's successful show grabbed everyone's attention in the end.
Have a look at his stats of the 2010 series:
Matches - 3
Innings - 5
Runs - 467
Highest - 219
Average - 116.75
100 - 2
50 - 1
#2 Virender Sehwag
Virender Sehwag was one of the prominent members of the Indian batting line-up from 1999 to 2013. The Nawab of Najafgarh was known to smack every bowler who comes his way. He has played some terrific knocks in his career including 219 against Windies in ODIs, 309 against Pakistan in Tests and 68 against England in 2007 World T20.
The Delhiite was at his peak in 2009-10 when he reached No.1 in ICC Test rankings. One of Sehwag's top Test performances also took place in 2009-10 against Sri Lanka. He completely dismantled the Lankan bowling lineup by becoming the highest-scorer in the series.
His fans also got to see his magical innings of 293 runs in the 3rd Test of the series. The memorable Test match started on a high note for Sri Lanka as they scored 393 in their first innings. However, Team India demolished the opposition's bowling attack; thanks to Viru's excellent innings of 293 runs. He smashed 40 fours and 7 big hits in his tremendous knock. Due to his exceptional effort, Dhoni's men won the game by an innings and 24 runs.
Overall in the series, Sehwag smashed 491 runs in 3 matches. Check out his stats:
Matches - 3
Innings - 4
Runs - 491
Highest - 293
Average - 122.75
100 - 2
50 - 1
#1 Sanath Jayasuriya
Sri Lankan maestro Sanath Jayasuriya is undoubtedly Sri Lanka's best find till now. The southpaw had changed the batsman's perception of hitting in the early overs of the innings. He has given some unforgettable memories to his fans including some devastating knocks in the 1997 Test series against India, where he completely destroyed the Indian attack.
It was the same series when Sri Lanka scored a mammoth 952 runs in an innings. Jayasuriya's explosive show of 340 runs made it possible for the hosts to achieve this landmark. The all-rounder made good use of his terrific form and went on to score 199 in the 2nd Test. Both the games ended in a draw but it was Jayasuriya who became the showstopper.
Here are Jayasuriya's stats of 1997 Indo-Lanka Test series held in Sri Lanka:
Matches - 2
Innings- 3
Runs - 571
Highest - 340
Average - 190.33
100 - 2
50 - 0
The ongoing Test series between India and Sri Lanka could create some more memories in the minds of millions, especially after watching some excellent stuff from Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara.