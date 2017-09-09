Stats: James Anderson enters 500 club; breaks world record

​

James Anderson got just two wickets on day two but dominated the headlines as his dismissal of Kraigg Brathwaite helped him enter the 500 wicket club in Tests. At the end of day two, West Indies lead by 22 runs with seven wickets in hand.

On another rain-curtailed day, England were bowled out for 194but not before they took a crucial 71 lead courtesy of a crucial cameo by Stuart Broad. At the close of play, West Indies ended on 93/3 with Shai Hope, still unbeaten at the crease along with Roston Chase.

Here are some interesting numbers:

0 - No fast bowler has taken more Test wickets at a venue than James Anderson. He has 84 wickets at Lord's breaking Heath Streak's record of 83 at Harare.

1 - Lord's is the only venue where two bowlers have taken their 500th wicket. McGrath did it in 2005 and Anderson in 2017.

2 - Since Shannon Gabriel's Test debut, he is second on the list of most no balls bowled. Only Ishant Sharma (139) has bowled more no balls than Gabriel.

3 - Ben Stokes became only the third English player after Ian Botham and Moeen Ali to score a fifty and pick up a five-wicket haul in a Lord's Test.

5 - Both teams combined for just 317 runs in the first innings, which is the fifth-lowest overall in a Test match at Lord's and the lowest in the last 50 years.

6 - James Anderson became only the sixth bowler to enter the 500 wicket club in Tests.

8 - Kemar Roach is the eighth West Indian bowler to feature on the Lord's Honours board, following his five-wicket haul in the first innings.

52.5 - Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach bowled 52.5 overs in the first innings, which is the most by WI when they have used three bowlers or less. The previous best was the 50 overs bowled by Michael Holding, Joel Garner and Colin Croft against New Zealand at Dunedin in 1980.

129 - Anderson reached the 500 mark in his 129th Test. Along with Courtney Walsh, that is the most any bowler has taken to reach 500 Test wickets.

2005 - The last time both teams before this match were dismissed for under 200 in the first innings of a Test in England was in 2005. That was also at Lord's, during the Ashes Test (Aus-190 vs Eng-155).

