Stats: Hat-trick man Kuldeep Yadav breaks multiple records

​

Yadav became the first Indian spinner to take an ODI hat-trick More

On a two-paced wicket and in humid conditions, the Indians rolled their ODI juggernaut, completing another win against the Australians to maintain their lead in the series. The script did not go to plan during certain passages of the game, but the Indian team assessed and adapted to the conditions better, completing a 50-run win.

Kuldeep Yadav secured a hat-trick on the home ground of his IPL team, bowling the perfect delivery to Pat Cummins and inducing a sharp edge which carried to MS Dhoni.

Here are all the numbers from the second ODI at the Eden Gardens:

1 - Kuldeep became the first spinner to take a hat-trick for India in ODIs, and the first spinner to take a hat-trick against Australia in ODIs.

3 - Yadav became the third Indian to take a hat-trick in ODI cricket, after Chetan Sharma (1987) and Kapil Dev (1991).

4 - He also became the fourth player to take a hat-trick both at the U-19 level and the senior level: Damien Fleming, Abdul Razzaq and Jermaine Lawson are the others. Kuldeep took a hat-trick in the 2014 U-19 World Cup.

5 - Today was the fifth instance when Virat Kohli got out in the 90s in ODIs. The last time it happened was against the same opposition at Perth last year.

5 - Steve Smith became the sixth Australian to score 50 or more runs in his 100th ODI.

6 - MS Dhoni became the sixth cricketer to play 300 ODIs for India. He has played 303 ODIs in total, out of which three were for the Asia XI in 2007.

7 - Kuldeep became the seventh spinner to take a hat-trick in ODIs. The last one was Sri Lanka’s Wanidu Hasaranga, who took one against Zimbabwe earlier this year.

8 - This is the third time Virat Kohli has captained India to eight consecutive ODI wins.

10 - Australia have now lost their last ten matches away from home in ODIs. Their last away ODI win was in September 2016 against Ireland

11 - Virat Kohli became the third Indian captain after Mohammad Azharuddin (1998) and MS Dhoni (2009) to score 11 50+ scores in a single calendar year.

27 - Steve Smith became the 27th Australian to play 100 or more ODIs.

​