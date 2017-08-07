Statistical comparison: Vernon Philander vs Shaun Pollock

​

"He's a good all-rounder, someone we are going to try to mould along the lines of Shaun Pollock.They are big boots to fill, but he started well"

These words were coming from Jacques Kallis in 2008, when Vernon Philander snapped up 4/42 in his One Day International debut against Ireland in Belfast. Kallis, skippering in the absence of Graeme Smith, had overseen Philander, who replaced a rested Pollock, bowl impeccable lines and trouble the minnow batsmen.

But that stint in the national team wouldn't last long for Philander. He became a forgotten name soon until he returned to the side in 2011 in whites. This time he was here to stay.

A staggering season saw him become the third fastest to 50 wickets in Test history. He did it in seven Tests and 14 innings at a stunning average of 14.15.

Unlike Pollock, who he was supposed to replace, Philander did not arrive with express pace. He has matured enough to realise that his strength lay in consistently bowling the right line and length. He was more of a McGrath than a Pollock and thus turned out to be the perfect foil for a rampant Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel in their pinnacle.

It wasn't that Philander was an exact swap for the legendary South African fast bowler. Pollock was different. He was also precise with his lines but possessed good pace at the start of his career before mellowing down at a later stage. Yet he was equally effective at all stages of an elaborate and celebrated career.

In many ways, the Big Vern and Pollock are similar yet comparing them on the basis of pure numbers reveals an altogether different story. We are showing only the Test numbers between the two since Philander is not a regular in the limited-overs sides and has played quite a number of lesser matches than Pollock in ODI cricket.

Overall numbers

Since both players played in different eras the overall numbers aren't quite the right way to compare. But it is a good start nevertheless.

Pollock played 108 Tests, taking 421 wickets at an average of 23.11 and a strike rate of 57.8, excellent numbers for a fast bowler in the era he played in. Pollock had 16 five-wicket hauls but just a single 10 wicket haul in his Test career.

Philander, on the other hand, has 171 wickets in 46 Tests at the moment striking at a rate of 49.4, much better than that of Pollock. He also averages a touch better at 22.45.

