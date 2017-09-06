Sri Lanka vs India T20I, Who said what: World reacts as India make it 9-0 against Sri Lanka

​

The dominance finally came to an end as India comfortably won the one-off T20I against Sri Lanka to win their ninth match in a row against the hapless home side.

It was an improved performance by Sri Lanka who put on 170 for the loss of seven wickets. Dilshan Munaweera scored the first half century of his T20I career while Ashan Priyanjan scored a well-crafted knock of 40 in 40 balls.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he picked up two wickets and conceded only 20 runs in the four overs which he bowled.

Chahal too picked up wickets at regular intervals but was quite expensive as he gave away 43 runs while he picked up four wickets.

Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah, who are known for their tight bowling at the death were not at their best as they gave away 36 and 38 runs respectively.

While chasing, India were in a spot of bother after losing their openers before the 50 run mark. However, Virat Kohli proved why he is the best in the world during run chases as he scored 82 off just 54 deliveries with seven fours and one six to his name. He put on a 119 run partnership with Manish Pandey who scored a half century.

In the end, India won the match with seven wickets in hand.

Here is what the two captains had to say after the match:

Upul Tharanga:

No we were 15-20 runs short. Munaweera batted really well. In the 10-14th overs we lost momentum. The way Virat batted was outstanding. That's the difference between the two teams. Good sign for us that we fielded well.

Virat Kohli:

Very special, hasn't been done before. Credit to all the hard work the boys have put in. Evidence of the fact how hungry the players are in Indian cricket. Very, very happy as a captain. I look to back my strengths in T20 cricket. It's something I've practiced very hard to mould my game to all formats. When you're two-down chasing 171, we knew it won't be easy. Manish was outstanding as well today.

Here is how the cricketing fraternity reacted to the victory:

India started this series as favourites but to overwhelm the opposition 9-0 is quite staggering. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 6, 2017

Wonderful support performance by @im_manishpandey. Realised it was Kohli's chase and kept finding himself at the non-striker's end. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 6, 2017

Seen it so many times but can't stop admiring how @imVkohli structures a run-chase. Almost like it were like a canvas to paint as he chooses — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 6, 2017

Wrist spin and T20 cricket....this relationship is one for the keeps. Chahal-Kuldeep have turned the tide in India's favour #SLvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 6, 2017

Congratulations @BCCI Top notch in every way.Have been fantastic Ambassadors. Its been a treat having them on D field and especially off it. — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) September 6, 2017

That's a complete sweep by India @BCCI winning the Test, ODI and T20 series vs Sri Lanka. Well done team ????????????????. Good work and consistency ???????? — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) September 6, 2017

