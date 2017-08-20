Sri Lanka vs India: 5 best spells in ODI games

​

Cricket - England v Sri Lanka - Second Test - Nets : News Photo More

​

The neighboring nations, India and Sri Lanka are known for their batting prowess and whenever both teams have locked horns against each other, runs have come in plenty.

Over the years, both teams have also produced several world-class bowlers who have delivered memorable performances. These bowling stalwarts gave the batsmen a tough time with their skills and on several occasions stole the limelight.

We relive some of the fascinating bowling spells that were produced in an India vs Sri Lanka encounter in ODIs.

#5 Manoj Prabhakar cutting through Sri Lanka's top order in 1994

In 1994, on a dry Hyderabad pitch, Mohammad Azharuddin won the toss and invited Sri Lanka to bat first. The visitors knew batting on such track would be a difficult task but they had no idea of Manoj Prabhakar's red-hot form.

The Indian pacer first forced Aruna Gunawardena to edge one to the wicket-keeper and then sent back Hashan Tillakaratne for a duck. Prabhakar exploited the conditions effectively and seamed the new ball in dangerous ways.

Such was the menace of Prabhakar that Aravinda de Silva, Sri Lanka's premier batsman, lasted for only two deliveries. Roshan Mahanama too perished soon and in no time the visitors were reduced to four down for 31.

The skipper Arjuna Ranatunga tried to arrest the damage by counter-attacking. However, he found little help from the other end and Sri Lanka managed to get only 226 runs in their 50 overs.

After claiming four wickets in his first spell, Prabhakar returned to send back the dangerous Ranatunga when he was playing on 98. The pace bowler finished the game with a five-wicket haul.

In reply, India aced the chase with ease courtesy of fifties from Vinod Kambli and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

​

#4 Chaminda Vaas annihilates India in 2000

​

Vaas More

​

The ODI that is best remembered for Sanath Jayasuriya's master class inning of 189 also witnessed one of the finest displays of pace bowling.

In the final of the Champions Trophy at Sharjah in 2000, Jayasuriya destroyed India with his sensational batting. The left-hand batsman tore apart Indian bowlers by slamming 189 runs off just 161 balls and set India a target of 300 runs.

Indian batsmen, who were shell-shocked by Jayasuriya's carnage, were once again tormented by Chaminda Vaas. The pace bowler first sent back India's captain Sourav Ganguly in the third over and in the next over, accounted for Sachin Tendulkar as well.

Read More