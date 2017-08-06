Sri Lanka vs India, 2nd Test Stats: Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian captain to win two series in Sri Lanka

​

CRICKET-SRI-IND : News Photo More

​

The Indian cricket team defeated Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match Test series.

With the match being held at the SSC in Colombo, India dominated the Islanders from Day 1 and defeated them by a huge margin of an innings and 53 runs.

The Indian batsmen took the game away from the opposition with their performance in the first inning itself with Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara scoring two magnificent centuries.

KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with half centuries as well and helped India post a huge total of 622 with the loss of nine wickets.

The Indian bowlers were ruthless in their performance and ripped through the Sri Lankan batting line-up dismissing them for just 183. Ravichandran Ashwin picked up his 26th five wicket haul while Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, and Umesh Yadav chipped in with wickets as well.

Having enforced the follow-on, the Sri Lankan batsmen performed a lot better in the 2nd innings. Riding on centuries by Dimuth Karunaratne and Kushal Mendis, they looked to give India something to chase. However, the Indian bowlers struck at the right moments and ensured the innings defeat.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up five wickets while Jadeja and Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets each.

Here are some interesting stats from the Test:

1 - Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian captain to win two series in Sri Lanka.

1 - This is the first time two players have picked up a five wicket haul and scored a half century in the same innings in a Test.

1 - This is the first instance (fourth overall) of both Ashwin & Jadeja conceding 100+ in opposition's second innings.

1 - Karunaratne is the first SL batsman to score two 100s while following on and this is the 1st time two SL batsmen scored 100s in the same FO innings.

3 - This is India's third away win at the SSC in Colombo. They also have three away wins at Port of Spain in West Indies.

4- This is India's fourth consecutive Test win in Sri Lanka, equalling Australia's record for the same.

7 - India have achieved an innings victory in seven countries now. They are yet to do so in South Africa and New Zealand.

8 - This is India's eighth consecutive Test win. They are currently tied second on the list of most consecutive Test wins.

9 - This is Jadeja's ninth five wicket haul in Tests.

16 - 16 sixes in this match so far - joint most in a Test in SL

29 - 29 sixes in this series so far - joint most in a Test series in SL

50 - A half century of catches for Rahane in 39 Tests - second fastest to the landmark among Indian fielders after Eknath Solkar's 26 Tests

​