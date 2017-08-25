Sri Lanka vs India, 2nd ODI, Who said What: Cricketing world reacts as India clinch thriller

​

Enter caption More

After a massive scare, the Indian cricket team defeated Sri Lanka to clinch a nail-biting victory in the 2nd ODI held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Balagolla.

Chasing 231 for victory, the Men in Blue were cruising with a 100 run opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

As Akila Dananjaya came into the attack, he took matters into his own hands and dismantled the Indian batting line-up picking up six wickets.

Apart from Dhawan, all the other batsmen fell to newly wed's wizardry.

It looked like Sri Lanka had the game in the bag but MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar had other plans in mind. The duo put on a record 8th wicket partnership to take India home. Bhuvi was the star as he scored a magnificent half century while Dhoni remained unbeaten.

Dananjay was named the man of the match for his performance.

Here is what he had to say:

I use my variations and kept using it in the first eight overs. I had my wedding yesterday, and came back to the hotel in Kandy at 10pm.

Upul Tharanga:

Disappointed. We came very close and couldn't finish it. Milind and Kapu gave us a good start. Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar played well. Dananjaya bowled very well. We ha da few overs to go, that's why we kept him for the last few overs. Fielding and bowling has improved. Dananjaya and Milinda were brilliant

Virat Kohli:

It was quite an exciting game of cricket. It gave us a tough test out there but was good to come through. Was good to see two 100-run stands in a 230 run chase and then a collapse. Strange game but good that we came through. You want to give the other guys in the team a go too (on the batting reshuffle). We got out to good deliveries. Akila bowled an outstanding spell. Even batting at No.3, I would have still gotten out to that delivery.

​

Here is how the cricketing world reacted on Twitter:

​

Congratulations team india

Super se bhi uperrr partnership mahi bhai and bhuvi well played @bcci @ICC @BhuviOfficial @msdhoni ✌✌ — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) August 24, 2017

This is a sensational victory.Dhoni showing his calmness once again but Bhuvi showing the stuff he is made of.Absolutely brilliant.#IndvsSL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 24, 2017

Haven't been able to watch but what a tremendous performance by Akila Dananjaya against @BCCI. Fantastic to step up like that — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) August 24, 2017

@BhuviOfficial that has been a very good 50 indeed ???????? — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) August 24, 2017

Credit to Dhoni .. but what a time to play your best innings .. Well played @BhuviOfficial #SLvsInd This will hurt @OfficialSLC .. #gutted — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) August 24, 2017

Nobody does calm better than @msdhoni. Couldn't it be packaged? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 24, 2017

Congratulations India. A special spell from Dananjaya but great nerves from Dhoni.Bhuvi's spirit was a delight to watch. Well done !#INDvSL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 24, 2017

​

Dhananjaya bowling so beautifully here I'm sure he won't be dropped until at least the fifth ODI. #SLvIND — Andrew F Fernando (@andrewffernando) August 24, 2017

Disappointing result fo SL but good team effort. So happy for Akhila .. well done little man! ???? — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) August 24, 2017

​