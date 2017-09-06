Sri Lanka vs India 2017: One-off T20I, 5 talking points

Virat Kohli-led India cruised to another comfortable victory in the one-off T20 against their unfortunate rivals, chasing down 171 in the final over of the game. Despite the game heading to the final over, India barely lost their grip on the contest. Kohli and Manish Pandey put on 119 for the third wicket that helped India chase down a slightly challenging total.
Earlier, Dilshan Munaweera slammed an aggressive half-century while debutant, Ashan Priyanjan hit 40 to take Sri Lanka to 170 after Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav wreaked havoc on the middle-order. Malinga then sent back Rohit Sharma early in India's chase while Rahul fell to Seekkuge Prasanna after a decent start. Kohli and Pandey then joined hands and led India to a comfortable victory.
Have a glance at the talking points from the lone T20 in Colombo.
#5 Munaweera makes up for lackluster ODI debut
Dilshan Munaweera had a rather harsh introduction to ODI cricket last week, being exposed to a well-oiled Indian bowling attack in the final two ODIs. However, overcoming his struggles, the dynamic batsman slammed a superb half-century in the one-off T20.
He began with a pristine cover drive off Bhuvneshwar Kumar and followed it up with an agricultural swipe through square leg two balls later. He then greeted Yuzvendra Chahal with back to back sixes and would later hit him for two more in an over.
Munaweera was all class today and proved that he has it in him to thrive on the biggest stage. The blitzkrieg from Munaweera helped Lanka get off to a good start although they lost their way later in the innings.
#4 Priyanjan takes Lanka to par total
After Dilshan Munaweera's blitz, Sri Lanka lacked any direction as the spinners started to dominate proceedings. From 98/3 they succumbed to 113/6 and sorely needed one of their lower middle-order players to step up. It was Ashan Priyanjan, on his T20 debut, who put his hand up and played that decisive role.
He started with a smoking six off Kuldeep Yadav but resorted to rotating the strike as Sri Lanka kept losing wickets. With Isuru Udana slogging towards the end, Priyanjan joined the act with a four and a six and finished on a run a ball 40, hardly impressive in the T20 World but apt considering the team's situation.
#3 Yuzvendra Chahal's mixed day
India seem to be overloaded with options in the spinning front at the moment but two of them - Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal - are front-runners considering they are wrist spinners. Kuldeep seemed to be the main candidate before the ODIs but it was Chahal who got more opportunities.
At Colombo in the lone T20, Chahal started off poorly with Munaweera taking a special liking to the RCBian. He was thumped for consecutive sixes by Munaweera but returned to dismiss Angelo Mathews, who was stumped by Dhoni. Munaweera promptly looked for payback as he clubbed him for two more sixes and a four in the ninth over.
When Thisara Perera took him on for another six, the fifth he had conceded in the game, Chahal knew how to come back. He shortened the length and produced an inside-edge onto the stumps before trapping Dasun Shanaka with a googly to finish with figures of 3/43.
#2 Manish Pandey stakes his claim
Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey and Lokesh Rahul are currently in a tussle for middle-order spots in the Indian line-up and Pandey seems to be edging ahead in the race. The stylish Kolkata Knight Riders middle-order batsman had averaged 86 in the recent ODI series and finished on an unbeaten 51 this time around as he took India to victory.
Pandey linked up with his skipper and former RCB teammate, Virat Kohli, to stitch together a 119 run stand that effectively sealed the game for India. The flamboyant batsman smashed his way to a fine half-century, finishing the run chase with a top shot over the bowler's head.
#1 Kohli ends Sri Lankan tour on a high
Virat Kohli continued his rollicking T20 form, smashing yet another half-century, his 17th in this format of the game, to end India's tour of Sri Lanka with no defeats to their name. The skipper led from the front after India lost Rohit Sharma and Lokesh Rahul early in the run chase.
Kohli was at his sublime best, carrying his stupendous form from the ODIs into the shorter format, and had able company in Manish Pandey with whom he compiled 119 runs. He was eventually dismissed for 82 with India well on their way to completing a flawless tour of the Island Nation.