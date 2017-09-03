Sri Lanka vs India 2017: 5th ODI, 5 Talking Points

​

Sri Lanka capsized for the umpteenth time in the series as India romped home by six wickets to complete a series whitewash. India became the first team to whitewash Lanka 5-0 away in an ODI series.

Batting first, Lanka were led by a blistering knock from Upul Tharanga despite losing two up front to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Lahiru Thirimanne and Angelo Mathews led Lanka's fightback with a 122-run stand which Bhuvneshwar himself broke later on.

Sri Lanka lost their last seven wickets for 53 runs to finish on 238, once again way below what they could have achieved given the position they were in midway through the innings. India did not break a sweat in the chase courtesy a fine Virat Kohli hundred, his 30th in ODIs, and a sublime half-century from Kedar Jadhav.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 238 (Thirimanne 67, Mathews 55, Bhuvneshwar 5/42) lost to India 239/4 (Kohli 110*, Jadhav 63)

Take a look at the talking points from the 5th and final ODI at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

#5 Thirimanne-Mathews resurrect the innings

Lahiru Thirimanne justified his selection with his second half-century More

Sri Lanka appeared to be heading towards another low score when Lahiru Thirimanne and Angelo Mathews joined hands with the hosts at 63/3. They needed the experienced duo to negate the spin threat and take Sri Lanka till the thirtieth or fortieth over without much fuss.

That they did with aplomb. The two put on Sri Lanka's first century stand in the series by taking no risks and keeping the scoreboard ticking with nudges and tickles. It took India nearly 30 overs to get the breakthrough as the Lankan duo laid a platform for the lower order to capitalise on.

#4 Dhoni completes 100 stumpings

Dhoni completed a record 100th stumping during the 5th ODI More

