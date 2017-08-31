Sri Lanka vs India 2017, Stats: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni break multiple records

​

Dhoni played his 300th ODI today

The Indian team has extended its success under Virat Kohli after yet another win against a hapless and lost Sri Lankan attack. India won the toss and surprisingly, chose to bat first.

Right-handed batsman Rohit Sharma and Kohli put together a sensational 200-wicket stand for the second wicket that propelled India to a thumping total of 375/5. The latter scored a sensational 131 before perishing to the stand-in Sri Lankan captain, Lasith Malinga.

Sharma continued right where he left off in the last match and scored his second consecutive hundred of the series. He was dismissed for a well-made score of 104.

Manish Pandey, who finally got an opportunity in this match, responded with a brilliant, unbeaten half century to finish the innings off with MS Dhoni.The wicket-keeper also contributed with his vintage innings of 49*

Sri Lanka tried to fight when Angelo Mathews and Siriwardana put up a fighting partnership but were eventually bundled up for 207. All Indian bowlers chipped in the second innings and picked up wickets at regular intervals.

Here are some important stats from the match:

2 - Only the second time Virat Kohli chose to bat after winning the toss. The first time he did it was at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2014.

3 - This is India's third biggest win against Sri Lanka in the history of ODI cricket.

3 - Three back-to-back fifty plus scores for Rohit Sharma against Sri Lanka. He has scored 54, 124* and 59* in his last three innings. Two other Indian batsmen have achieved this: Dilip Vengsarkar and Mohammad Azharuddin.

10 - Double century partnerships for Virat Kohli. He tops the list with ten instances, second best is Upul Tharanga with seven 200-run partnerships.

12 - Number of times MS Dhoni has been stranded in the 40s at the end of fifty overs. The former Indian captain scored 49* today.

13 - Centuries for Rohit Sharma in the 50-over format. His second consecutive hundred of the series and fourth against Sri Lanka.

17 - Kohli now has 17 international hundreds as an Indian captain. He overtook Sourav Ganguly in this innings. He has 10 centuries in Test cricket and 7 in ODIs. This innings also was the second fastest hundred scored by an Indian captain.

29 - ODI centuries for the Indian skipper. He reached the hundred off 76 deliveries in the 25th over of the Indian innings. He is third on the all time list now, behind Ricky Ponting (30) and Sachin Tendulkar (49).

73 - Most not-outs in ODI history for MS Dhoni. With his unbeaten innings in this match, the 35-year-old has overtaken Shaun Pollock and Chaminda Vaas. This is an incredible achievement, considering the two players that he has overtaken are bowlers who came down the order. The next in the list is Michael Bevan, with 67.

168 - Sri Lanka's biggest defeat at home comes with a margin of 168 runs in this match.

210 - ODI sixes for MS Dhoni. He is fourth on the all-time list, behind Shahid Afridi (351), Sanath Jayasuriya (270) and Chris Gayle (238).

300 - ODI wickets for Lasith Malinga. This is his 203rd ODI match. He dismissed Virat Kohli in the 30th over of the first innings to arrive at the milestone.

300 - MS Dhoni has now joined the elite club of Indian cricketers to have played 300 ODI matches. He is fifth on the list after Yuvraj Singh (304), Sourav Ganguly (311), Mohammad Azharuddin (334), Rahul Dravid (344) and of course, Sachin Tendulkar (463). Dhoni's 100th, 200th and 300th matches have all been against Sri Lanka.

375 - 375/5 is the highest total by a visiting team in Sri Lanka. The previous best was also by India when they scored 363/5 in February 2009.

400 - The 100-run stand between MS Dhoni and Manish Pandey was the 400th-century partnership for India in ODI. India leads the chart in this list. Australia comes in second at 366 hundred-run stands.

1000 - Deliveries in ODI cricket for Jasprit Bumrah. He had bowled 995 balls before this match.

2000 - Virat Kohli reaches 2000 runs against Sri Lanka in ODIs. The Indian captain is the second quickest to reach the milestone (completing 2000 runs against an opposition). He's tied for the spot with Viv Richards (against Australia). The first in the list is Sachin Tendulkar, with 2000 runs against Australia in just 40 innings.

