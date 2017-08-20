Sri Lanka vs India 2017: 1st ODI, 5 talking points

​

India cruised to an easy nine wicket win after a good display from their bowlers. More

The start to the ODI series was quite opposite to that of the Test series. Sri Lanka had struggled to make double figures before losing a wicket in the Tests and here, they made 74 before they lost one. But unfortunately for them, the ending was eerily similar to the Tests, with Shikhar Dhawan continuing his ominous touch with the willow.

Opting to bowl first, India struggled to find early breakthroughs before Chahal created an opening from one end. Dickwella and Mendis fought it out before Kedar Jadhav's magic arms rewarded India with a much needed wicket. There was no stopping India from then on as Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal all chipped in with vital wickets to close the hosts' innings at 216.

In reply, India lost Rohit Sharma to a run-out but Dhawan was in no mood to let the game slip and thundered his way to a magnificent hundred, his third of the tour. Virat Kohli, unusually quiet in the Tests, compiled an unbeaten 82 as India romped home by nine wickets.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 216 (Dickwella 64, Axar 3/34) lost to India 220/1 (Dhawan 132*, Kohli 82*)

Do not miss the talking points from the first ODI of the five match series.

#5 Sri Lanka's promising opening stand

Niroshan Dickwella looks like the only Sri Lankan to get a hang of things More

After a dour Test series, Sri Lanka needed some early momentum in the shorter formats and Niroshan Dickwella provided them with that, starting off in blistering fashion in the company of Danushka Gunathilaka. He played second-fiddle to Gunathilaka at first and showed controlled aggression, something which he isn't known for in his short career thus far.

The duo compiled 74 in 14 overs before Gunathilaka played a forgettable shot off Yuzvendra Chahal. Dickwella, on the other hand, looked more determined to make his opportunity at the top count and played some sublime shots enroute a fine half-century. He went on to smash Kedar Jadhav for three fours in five balls he faced from the part-timer before he was dismissed off the sixth.

#4 Kedar Jadhav's golden run with the ball continues

Jadhav has a golden arm and once again struck jackpot More

