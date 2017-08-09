Sri Lanka vs India 2017: Five reasons why Sri Lanka will not pose India any threat in the final Test

Sri Lanka have had a deplorable series. They have barely given Kohli and co. anything to think about in the two Tests and the story is set to continue at Pallekele when the teams clash for the final Test. The batsmen from the Island Nation have lacked maturity, patience and temperament against the disciplined Indian bowlers while their spinners have been dealt with using swift footwork and smart wrist work.
They haven't just lost. They have lost big and in every department of the game. If Lanka are to salvage some pride in the final Test, they need to perform in the first innings but given the state they are currently in, the chances of a fightback seem slim.
Here are five reasons why Sri Lanka will be whitewashed in the series:
#5 Failure to put up a decent opening stand
Upul Tharanga and Dimuth Karunaratne were unable to see off the new ball in the first two Tests. The duo failed against Umesh Yadav and Shami who ran in with the brand new cherry. Karunaratne has appeared solid and composed in the second innings of Tests, but has been a failure in the first, a trend he has set right through his Test career.
Tharanga, on the other hand, has looked to dominate with little success and the lack of a solid opening stand has often exposed Kusal Mendis too early. The highest opening stand for Sri Lanka in the series has been 22 and they have totalled 36 across four innings. Given the lack of maturity at the top, it remains unlikely that Lanka will escape unscathed at Pallekele.
#4 A wall called Che
How Sri Lanka will break the impenetrable wall called Cheteshwar Pujara or 'Che' is a mystery. Such has been the flair and class Pujara has displayed in Sri Lanka that he alone seems more than sufficient to bury the hosts.
They tried pace, medium-pace and spin against him but the only trick that seemed to work was the dibbly-dobbly deliveries of Karunaratne. Given his innocuous bowling, the dismissal can only be termed as a lapse of concentration from the no.3 batsman. If Sri Lanka get past Pujara, they can harbour hopes of winning the game.
#3 An irresponsible middle-order
Ever since Asela Gunaratne walked off injured on day 1 of the Galle Test, the Sri Lankan middle-order has looked dazed. There have been very few instances in cricket where a relative newbie is the pillar of a batting line-up. That Gunaratne, just six Tests old, holds such an important role in the Lankan line-up is a testament to the dreadful state of cricket in the country.
Angelo Mathews, the senior statesman in this middle-order, has failed miserably, with his counter-attacking tactics coming a cropper. Chandimal, the skipper has failed to apply himself. Unless the senior players step up, Sri Lanka have little to hope for.
#2 Poor selection policies
Sri Lanka's selection policies have been pathetic in recent times. Dhananjaya de Silva, a fine talent, was not picked for the Zimbabwean series but was thrown into the deep end against the Indians while Dasun Shanaka and Dasun Madushanka, two fast bowling all-rounders, have been dumped without being given proper chances.
While all these can be tolerated, the fact that Sri Lanka benched Lakshan Sandakan, an X-factor mystery bowler, cannot. Sandakan is a bit of an unknown to this Indian line-up and the Lankans could have used that against the visitors. Instead, they decided to play it safe and go with Malinda Pushpakumara at SSC.
#1 Rangana Herath's injury
The series was dubbed as Rangana Herath vs India but all that was squashed on the first day at Galle when Shikhar Dhawan, looking like one of the Three Musketeers, walked out and ripped apart the Lankan spinner. Herath went at four an over and never really recovered from the horror show. He had been treated in similar fashion in 2015 when India toured the nation and there is nothing to suggest the trend could have changed at Pallekele.
That said, he is an experienced bowler with a terrific record at home and his sheer presence would have aided Sri Lanka. Without him, the Lankan spin attack looks dismal and it would be a surprise if India do not make merry.