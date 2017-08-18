Sri Lanka vs India 2017: 5 Indian players to watch out for in the ODI series

​

With India having completed a 3-0 whitewash of the Lankans in the Test series, the focus must shift now to the ODI series starting on Sunday, August 20. Though the Indians are high on confidence at the moment, Sri Lanka are a much more portent outfit in limited overs cricket.

India have made a few changes to their ODI squad with big names like Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja having been rested for the series. That has opened the door for a few youngsters who must now grab this opportunity.

Here are 5 Indian players to watch out for in this series.

#5 Yuzvendra Chahal

Considered by some to be an immensely talented spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal has been largely unlucky to have not gotten the opportunities he deserves. So far in ODIs, he has made appearances in only a low-profile 3-match series against Zimbabwe, coming away with impressive figures of 3 for 25 from the second match.

In T20s, his skill and control are well-known thanks to his successful IPL campaigns. Over the years, he has done a good job for RCB on a home-ground that is well-known as a batsman’s paradise, where he has regularly bowled well during the Powerplay and slog overs.

His best performance in the Indian jersey came earlier this year in a T20I against England at Bengaluru where he came away with match-winning figures of 6 for 25.

The prolific pair of Ashwin and Jadeja have been rested for the series because they have been too inconsistent in ODI cricket for some time now. Chahal is now hungry to grab his opportunities with both hands and he might well be the one to watch out for.

#4 KL Rahul

A long injury layoff did not do him any favours but he is now fit and raring to go More

The talk going around in Indian cricketing circles is that KL Rahul one of the most prolific young talents they have unearthed who could be a mainstay in the Indian middle order. Having graduated successfully from the IPL to international cricket, Rahul is one of the few young players who now play in all three formats for India.

A batsman with a classic technique and temperament, the greatest thing about Rahul is that he knows how to shift a gear from Tests to ODIs and looks comfortable in every format and every situation.

A long injury layoff did not do him any favours but he is now fit and raring to go. This might well be the series when Rahul firmly establishes himself in the Indian middle order. He will certainly be one of the players to watch out for.

